“As always, the generosity of the community and classmates is very admirable,” said Jerry Zahl, founder of the Walla Walla Public High Schools Scholarship Fund.
The fund wrapped up 2022 when year-end giving and matching funds brought in $212,410.42.
The fund will more than likely be able to grant about $7,000 in scholarship assistance in spring this year, Zahl said.
The fund has grown since its inception through the generosity of classmates, friends, families and neighbors, said Zahl, a member of the Walla Walla High School Class of 1962.
Often Wa-Hi graduating classes will make group donations at their milestone reunions, such as the 10th anniversary and beyond.
Digital and mailed donations may be made through Blue Mountain Community Foundation, P.O. Box 603, Walla Walla, Wa., 99362, or online at bluemountainfoundation.org. Find out more by calling BMCF at 509-529-4371.
Zahl is available at 509-520-6694 or jkazahl@charter.net for those holding a class reunion in 2023 or who are interested in learning more about opportunities for giving.
