Police intervention kept Grapenut the cat from using up one of his nine lives. He went missing for 17 days, owner Missy Hicks posted on Facebook’s Lost and Found Pets in Walla Walla and surrounding areas page.
Somehow, on May 27, the 14½-year old, all-gray, domestic short hair ended up in Mill Creek. The chocolate-milk-colored water, rising because of runoff caused by torrential rains, churned down the channel at a horrifying clip.
Grapenut had used the pet door into the yard at Hicks’ Walla Walla home, across the creek from Wildwood Park off Division Street.
“He was already outside that Friday morning. I knew something was wrong when I got home from work at Animal Clinic East — it was raining, and he was not inside,” Hicks said.
“What is strange is I have a good neighbor who was looking with her binoculars for him and never saw him,” Hicks said. “I’m pretty sure he fell in close to my house. Not sure where he went after that.”
Thankfully, Walla Walla police officers Nat Small and Michael Lemons came to the rescue.
Grapenut was walking beside the raging water on a debris-strewn ledge at the time. The concrete channel wall was too high for him to scale.
“They actually used a ball of yarn to get him out,” said Walla Walla Police Sgt. Kevin Bayne.
“It was in the downtown area. Nat lowered the ball of yarn — the rug they tried didn’t work,” Bayne said. “The cat was lassoed around its head and shoulders and Nat pulled him up. The cat went straight after Nat’s face, it was so terrified, and Nat went over backward. But it all ended well.”
A video of the rescue is posted at bit.ly/3tFjDBZ.
“He would not have made it through the night,” Hicks said. “That was a Hail Mary moment.”
Grapenut was recovered on June 13.
“Thank you to the person that called in and the officers that had the heart to save my cat,” she posted.
The 9-pound feline lost 2 pounds in the ordeal, she said, and was checked out by her veterinarian.
“For tonight, he is home on a heating pad and having some very small meals.” Grapenut continues to feel better every day, Hicks said.
She said Grapenut would just lose his mind if he didn’t get outside some times. “He has never gone very far until he fell into the channel. He will be an inside kitty ‘til I can make the backyard safe,” she said.
Grapenut showed up at Hicks’ daughter’s house then came to live with Hicks when he was 2.
“He is very friendly. He likes to sit on my lap or on the back of the couch while I read the U-B,” Hicks said.
He shares his home with PeppyLaperm the kitty and Critter the Shih Tzu. They are all 14½.
“I’m still crying happy tears. I sit and look at him, and it’s hard to believe he is home,” Hicks said.
