Ten decades, 1,200 months, 36,500 days — this is how long Kiwanis Club of Walla Walla has been active in the Walla Walla Valley.
The club celebrated its centennial anniversary with a dinner at The Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center on April 25 and historical overview researched and presented by Kiwanian and emcee Don Gibbard.
Gibbard told assembled guests, Kiwanis district and lieutenant governors and members that “Kiwanis” is coined from the American Indian expression, “Nunc Kee-wanes,” which means “We trade.”
In 1920, the motto of Kiwanis became “We Build.” In 2005, members voted to change it to “Serving the children of the world.” In the early years, members focused on business networking, but in 1919, the organization changed its focus to service — specifically service to children.
Reading through the local club’s meeting minutes and other histories, Gibbard found that clubs spread like wildfire. Groups popped up in the Pacific Northwest, first in Portland on Jan. 15, 1919, then on Jan. 16 in Seattle and Tacoma on Jan. 17.
Sixteen clubs were established in Washington state, with one new club begetting another. By mid-1923, 32 Kiwanis clubs populated the Pacific Northwest District.
A year after the Yakima Club was chartered, it sponsored the Walla Walla club. Almost immediately after it received its charter, Walla Walla Kiwanis worked to open a Dayton club and sought to found clubs in Milton-Freewater and Pendleton.
Within the next few years, Walla Walla Kiwanis, with 53 charter members, sponsored at least three more clubs and strove to establish several others.
The Walla Walla Daily Bulletin reported in 1925 that Kiwanis had improved a camping park for the city (now Wildwood Park), brought a closer relationship between business and professional men of the city and a better understanding of the relationship between employers and employees and formed better relationships between Walla Walla and neighboring communities.
Contributions were made to welfare organizations for special work with Boy Scouts, Camp Fire Girls, the Girl Reserve and Red Cross.
The article reported that under the auspices of the club, the Walla Walla Trust Foundation was formed to improve the memorial grounds surrounding the Whitman Mission monument “and the historical value of the property impressed upon the community.”
The intent was to restore Whitman Mission buildings and make the site “a place of real interest and importance in the community not only for our local people but for visiting tourists.”
Their work continued through ensuing decades. Gibbard said Kiwanis, an international organization since 1916, helps children thrive, prosper and grow in nearly 80 nations and geographic locations.
Locally, the club is considering three graduating high school seniors for $1,000 scholarships to be awarded in May. “This has been and is an ongoing project for as long as I can remember,” said Jay Gerbino, who’s been a member for 35 years.
The club provides $100 to the Walla Walla Fair Court for scholarships, a project of more than 30 years. Kiwanis yearly sponsors the 4-H Swine Showmanship Award at the fair and donates funds for the Wa-Hi Arion Music Award, Walla Walla Valley Little League, Camp Fire, Traffic Safety Taskforce and Safe Kids, plus $250 to youth scholarships at YMCA.
The club and the Walla Walla Valley Academy Orchestra have partnered for more than 20 years. The orchestra has presented a short Christmas program bolstered by a $400 Kiwanis contribution to help with music costs.
They collect school supplies each summer, to donate to local schools and in 2021 partnered with the Walla Walla Police Department.
Club members sign up to ring bells for the Salvation Army one Saturday each holiday season. In partnership with St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, they sponsor three or four blood drives per year for the American Red Cross.
Their newest project, just two years old, is collecting socks for the annual Kiwanis Sock Drive, with adult sizes going to the Sleep Center, and youth sizes shared between the YMCA and YWCA.
At the party, Kiwanis membership Legion of honor recognition went to Terry McConn with 25 years; Sharon Gerbino and Nina Conn, 30 years; Pam Bond, Jay Gerbino, Don Gibbard and Mike Powers, 35 years; Jim Nagle, Chuck Fulton, Tom Nollette and Scott Wolfram, 40 years; and John Lohrmann, 45 years.
The Centennial Committee includes current club President Daylan Gibbard, Chairperson Nonda Gibbard, Pam Bond, Terry McConn, Don Gibbard, Kadee Grimm, Michelle Monda, Jim Nagle and Sharon and Jay Gerbino.
About 98 individuals have served as president during the club’s history, some holding office for more than one term. Several were fathers, sons, spouses or other relations. Daylan Gibbard followed in the footsteps of his parents, Don (president in 2000, 2001 and 2017) and Nonda (2007, 2020 and 2021). James P. Neal wielded the gavel first in 1922.
“All people are welcome to participate in the Kiwanis movement of improving communities for children. In 1987, women were invited to join,” Don Gibbard said. “In 2008, delegates approved a resolution that calls for Kiwanis clubs to celebrate and foster inclusiveness,” he said.
Find out more about the group, its philanthropy and membership at wallawallakiwanis.org, or contact Daylan Gibbard at daylan.gibbard@gmail.com.
