A special dedication ceremony will mark Walla Walla High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps’ annual review and year’s end pass in review parade on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Cadets will dedicate a plaque in memory of the late Master Sgt. Gerald W. Taylor’s longtime years of service in the JROTC program. Presented by Boosters President Gene Gossett, the plaque will be placed on the wall outside the rifle marksmanship facility.
Open to the community, the free event begins at 9:45 a.m., said cadet battalion commander Lt. Col. Maxwell Wooster.
During the change of command ceremony, departing seniors pass leadership of the battalion to next year's class. Senior Army Instructor, Cmd. Sgt. Maj. Tony Marrero will preside over the ceremony.
Retired Army Cmd. Sgt. Maj. Terry Atchison will inspect the battalion after which cadets hold a formal pass in review in a final parade led by the graduating 2022 class.
School district and Wa-Hi officials will be on hand to present awards and to announce the winners of the day's various competitive events, according to a release.
Taylor was a highly-decorated Vietnam War veteran who retired after serving more than 21 years in the U.S. Army. He went on to become JROTC Army instructor and rifle team coach for more than 20 years. Under his guidance, the Wa-Hi Rifle Team won broad local and national recognition and honors. He was 72 when he was killed in Walla Walla on Jan. 8, 2021.
JROTC helps cadets become better citizens. They learn military history, precision drill and ceremonies, marksmanship and leadership skills. The Wa-Hi Blue Devil Cadet Battalion competes in drill competitions and marksmanship events around the region and the nation.
