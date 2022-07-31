Walla Wallan Lauren E. Adams is eyeing a probable career in biomedical engineering.
The 2022 Walla Walla High School alum, who ranked No. 1 in her class of 430 students, received a National Merit Scholarship of $2,500 to apply to that goal.
The daughter of Dan and Teresa Adams of Walla Walla plans to minor in Spanish and major in biomedical engineering at Washington University in St Louis, Missouri, her father said.
She wants to work at a biomedical engineering firm for a few years before pursuing an advanced degree in the field or applying to medical school.
“I am excited to explore all my options over the next four years, and I look forward to pursuing a career that will enable me to improve the lives of others,” Lauren Adams said.
She earned a 4.0 grade-point average while at Wa-Hi and completed 13 of the 17 available Advanced Placement courses offered there. She also completed three semesters of 300-level Spanish coursework at Whitman College, was a four-year member of the varsity tennis team and co-captain as a junior and senior.
A four-year member of the JV and varsity swim team, she served as co-captain as a senior. Training in Goju-Ryu karate for 12 years at the YMCA, she holds the Shodan rank as a black belt.
She earned a Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish and was president of the National Honor Society, treasurer of the Green Club and a member of Girls League, Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council and Students for Social Justice.
Lauren and the other 2,499 Merit Scholar designees were chosen from a talent pool of more than 15,000 outstanding finalists in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program, according to a release
National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners are the finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in rigorous college studies.
The number of winners named in each state — 48 from Washington — is proportional to the state’s percentage of the nation’s graduating high school seniors.
