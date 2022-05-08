Believe it or not, hotels are already filling up for the weekend of Sept. 9-11.
Members of the Walla Walla High School Class of 1971 reunion committee encourage classmates visiting from out of town to plan ahead and get their accommodation reservations for that time frame locked in now.
The class’ 50th anniversary celebration will be Sept. 9-10, 2022, said classmate Donna Schenk.
The Wa-Hi classes of 1970 and 1971 postponed their 50th gatherings because of the two-year COVID-19 quarantine and high coronavirus numbers. They will gather at various times this summer, along with the Wa-Hi Class of 1972, on track for its event.
This year, “We’re keeping all the local venues busy,” Schenk said. “It’s a great few days to be in town and looking for things to do, as Wheelin’ Walla Walla Weekend is also slated.”
Wa-Hi Class of ’71ers will gather for a no-host full bar social hour and music from 5 p.m. to close Sept. 9 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post, 102 N. Colville St.
From 6-10 p.m. Sept. 10, classmates of 1971 will meet at Dunham Cellars, 150 E. Boeing St., at the airport. Admission is $10 per person at the door. Wine, beer and hard seltzer will be available plus a no-host food truck. A tour of the newly remodeled Wa-Hi campus will be scheduled for the weekend.
For more details on 1971 class activities, contact rebeccabenningtongeyer@gmail.com or 509-520-1072. Reservations may be made on classmates.com or alumniclass.com/walla-walla-high-school-blue-devils-wa/. Connect with friends on Facebook at Wa-Hi Class of 71.
For the Wheelin’ Walla Walla Weekend schedule of events see ubne.ws/wheelin.
Don Hanson with the Wa-Hi Class of 1970 said their 52nd reunion will be July 8-9.
“We would like to get all of our classmates locally to make it if at all possible. Due to COVID, we were not able to have our 50th or 51st class reunion so we want our 52nd to be a success and we need your help to make it happen.”
Events kick off at 2:45 pm. July 8 at the Wa-Hi commons for a tour of new and renovated buildings on campus.
Next, attendees will meet from 6-10 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Golf Course 19th Hole for a no-host gathering. A concession will have food and beverages and a separate bar with adult beverages.
The July 9 event begins with a 5 p.m. social hour and 6 p.m. buffet dinner at the Walla Walla Country Club. Those who don’t want to partake of the buffet dinner are encouraged to hang out with classmates.
“We just ask for a $15 donation to help cover our expenses for both nights,” Hanson said.
Classmate Dean Perrault will take a class photo at 8 p.m. For more details, contact organizers at wahiclassof70@gmail.com or Hanson at 509-540-1380.
The Class of 1970 is asking classmates to donate to the Walla Walla High School Scholarship Fund at bluemountaincommunityfoundation.org or they will have envelopes and literature for attendees Friday and Saturday nights to make donations at the reunion. Their goal is to reach $1,970.
The Wa-Hi Class of 1972 plans to gather July 15-16-17. See bit.ly/3KTzoeJ for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.