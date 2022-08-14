Did you know that in 1977 vinyl sales peaked in the United States? Statistics show sales have declined every year since.
Members of the Walla Walla High School Class of 1977 may have discoed to Stevie Wonder’s major hit “Sir Duke,” the Eagles’ “Hotel California” and Donna Summer’s “I Feel Love.”
Wa-Hi Class of 1977 can tap into opportunities to walk down memory lane at a no-host, informal 45th meetup from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, on the patio at the Big House Brew Pub, 11 S. Palouse St.
Classmate Celia Martin said a memory book to sign and add notes will be at the gathering and kept for future reunions.
“Downtown has lots to see and do, and I know some classmates are thinking of other activities that weekend, including rumors of golf,” an online post states.
Suggestions of special activities classmates would like to do that weekend can be posted there.
“Star Wars” screened at the Liberty Theater on Main Street and The Supremes and Led Zeppelin performed that year in their final concerts.
Other significant events included sales of the first Apple II computers, airing of TV mini series “Roots,” Concord commercial flights started, Elvis Presley died at 42, New York City endured a 25-hour blackout and the Alaskan Oil Pipeline was completed.
Students sported such fashions du jour as high-waisted bell bottoms, pantsuits, tartan and dirndl skirts, jumpsuits and plaid shirts.
Classmates can connect on Facebook by going to wahi77.org for the link.
To stay connected, email contact details to info@wahi77.org.
