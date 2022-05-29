Photo from 1972 yearbook

Students are shown on campus in the Walla Walla High School yearbook for 1972. Members of this class will gather for their 50th reunion July 15-17, 2022.

 Courtesy

The Walla Walla High School Class of 1972 plans to rendezvous July 15-17 for a 50th reunion, organizers said.

Plans include a meet and greet the evening of July 15 at Quirk Brewing.

“Since the classes of ‘70 and ‘71 have had to cancel their reunions due to COVID, we are extending a special invitation for them to join us on Friday night,” Wa-Hi Class of 72 organizers posted at wahiclassof72.blogspot.com. See the blog for more information.

Activities throughout Walla Walla are being planned on July 16 with a dinner and dancing that evening at the Walla Walla Country Club. Finally, on July 17, there will be a tour of Wa-Hi and a continental breakfast.

Those needing lodging are encouraged to book their hotel rooms or vacation rentals as soon as possible as they fill up quickly and far in advance. Booking.com and other online travel sites can help in the process.

RV travelers can check at the following:

Blue Valley RV Park, 50 W. George St., very near Veterans Memorial Golf Course. Accepts reservations by email only at bluevalleyrv.com.

Four Seasons RV Resort, 1440 Dalles Military Road, near the fairgrounds. Reserve online at rvresortfourseasonsww@gmail.com

Walla Walla County Fairgrounds: After completing the online application, reservations must be made through the mail. Water and electricity only, but a free dumpsite is on the premises. See wallawallafairgrounds.com.

Every effort has been made to contact classmates. However, Kathy Franklin Potter, at kathy.potter@outlook.com, and Linda Barton Byerley, at Lindabyerley@gmail.com, are most interested in having updated email addresses and cell phone numbers to save on postage costs. They can email or text details to those who need information.

Annie Charnley Eveland is retired from the Union-Bulletin as a 42-year newspaper editor, columnist and journalist. A freelance writer, she produces the Etcetera column in the U-B. Send news with contact name and daytime phone number to acereporter1979@gmail.com or call 509-386-7369.

