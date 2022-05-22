The Walla Walla High School Class of 1967 is inviting classmates to “Come & join the golden oldies.”
A double entendre if there ever was one: Solely from a musical standpoint, this cohort of students listened to a hit parade including “To Sir With Love,” by Lulu; "Ode to Billie Joe,” by Bobbie Gentry; “Little Bit O’ Soul,” by The Music Explosion; “She’d Rather Be With Me,” by The Turtles; “Kind of a Drag,” by The Buckinghams; “The Letter,” by The Box Tops; “Brown Eyed Girl,” by Van Morrison; and “Carrie Anne,” by The Hollies.
The Independent reports: “It was perhaps the world's finest hour of music during the Summer of Love, where the charts were dominated with psychedelic pop, drug-fueled rock 'n' roll and tunes peppered with political messages.”
The reunion is slated for Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
A guided tour of the Wa-Hi campus will be at 9 a.m. Meet in the administration parking lot.
From 10 a.m.-5 p.m., there will be an informal gathering at the Pioneer Park Garden Center with a no-host lunch provided by West of the Blues BBQ from 1-3 p.m. Local wines and memorabilia will be raffled. The cost is $10 per person.
The Class of ’67 graduated 475 people and was the first class to attend all three years at the current campus, said classmate Dan Rowe.
In addition, the football and baseball teams were Big-8 champs.
Registration forms will be sent in May. For details, contact Vivian Antes at 509-526-4855 or vivianantes@gmail.com.
