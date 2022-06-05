Sam Smith will provide an Asian meal for fellow Walla Walla High School classmates when they gather for their 60th reunion on June 16.
Major news stories from that year include Telstar’s first live trans-Atlantic television signal, the first Beatles single, “Love Me Do,” is released, the oral polio vaccine is used to combat polio, Marilyn Monroe is found dead, the Cuban Missile Crisis near takes world to brink of war, John H. Glenn Jr. is the first American to orbit the earth, and the first Walmart discount store is opened.
Reunion organizers have several more events in the works:
Thursday, June 16: a 4:30 p.m. meet and greet at the Fort Walla Walla Park Rotary Shelter, 1550 Dalles Military Road. Non-alcoholic beverages will be provided and, with their liquor permit, those who wish may also bring such drinks.
Friday, June 17: 12:30 p.m. tour of major renovations at Walla Walla High School, 800 Abbott Road. Meet in the gym parking lot off Reser Road. Mark Higgins, Walla Walla School District director of communications, will speak. The banquet follows with a no-host social hour at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. announcements, all at the Walla Walla Country Club, 1490 Country Club Road.
Saturday, June 18: a class breakfast will be served from 9-10:30 a.m. at Eagles Aerie 26, 350 S. Second Ave.; the downtown Farmers Market will be open from browsing from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Main Street at Fourth Avenue; visit Dragon’s Gate Brewery, 1 p.m., 52288 Sunquist Road, Milton-Freewater.
Sunday, June 19: Previous reservations are needed for the Eagle Cap Train Ride, 300 Depot St., Elgin, Oregon, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
For more details, contact Judy Chamberlain Holloway, 509-540-5286, or Marylyn Irwin Patton at 509-386-2477.
