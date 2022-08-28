Several friends who knew one another at Walla Walla High School have expressed deep shock at the death of classmate James Lew “Jim” Angell, who was 64 when he died on Aug. 17, 2022, at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
Of note, said fellow 1976 Wa-Hi classmate Mike Barer, is that Angell blazed a trail in journalism, starting as a reporter at the Tri-City Herald in Kennewick. He moved in 1985 to Cheyenne for a post with The Associated Press.
“He was not shy, but very modest. He never let on how successful he was. Like a true journalist, I think he wanted to share stories, not be the story,” Barer said.
Angell became executive director of the Wyoming Press Association in 1998, according to obituaries in the Wyoming Tribune Eagle and Walla Walla Union-Bulletin (bit.ly/3AGt6Nk).
“A stalwart champion of government transparency, he lobbied the Legislature to ensure open government and educated reporters and elected officials on Wyoming’s open meetings and public records law,” the obituaries state.
The WPA awarded him the 2019 Milton Chilcott Award for his “extraordinary efforts to defend access to public information.”
“Known for his integrity, Angell was dedicated to the Wyoming news industry and very fond of the people across the state who are part of it. His unfailing sense of humor, carefree approach toward life and love of fun made him many friends.”
While WPA director, Angell planned conventions for the state’s newspaper people. He scheduled workshops and social functions and ended each convention by leading a jam session with fellow journalists, encouraging everyone to sing along until late into the night.
The Spokane native was born May 29, 1958, the only child of Carol and Darrel Dean Angell, Walla Walla wheat farmers.
Barer described “Jimmy” as a newspaper guy who wrote a rock music column for and eventually became editor of the Wa-Hi Journal.
“We both went to Washington State University and, as I remember, were in Communications 101 together.”
Jim continued his reporter career with and became editor of WSU’s The Daily Evergreen weekly newspaper.
“I did not have a car during my first year at school, so I would ride back and forth in his car, having discussions about topics of the day. I did not remember if I helped him with gas expenses or thanked him properly,” Barer added.
Angell earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from WSU in 1981 and headed to the Tri-City Herald, where he made lifelong friendships.
During the 1989 Wyoming legislative session, he began dating Wyoming Eagle reporter Mary Shannon. They wed on May 5, 1990, and had their daughter, Amanda, in 1997.
“Angell was a devoted and loving father to his only child. He taught her to play video games, look for unbiased facts in the news and never be ashamed to be herself,” the obituary stated.
Music was a central part of who Angell was.
“I remember listening to rock and roll music with Jim Angell in another friend’s car during our high school days,” Barer recalled. Angell jammed on guitar with friends at the Class of 1976 40th reunion.
“Jim Angell was talented, articulate, friendly, generous and humble. I last saw him at our Class’s 40th reunion in July of 2016, where we joined other friends in the golf scramble. Jimmy was wonderful and will truly be missed,” Barer said.
Visiting Ireland twice with Mary, Jim fell in love with the country’s culture, music and warm, welcoming people.
Angell played in five bands in Cheyenne as a guitarist and singer/songwriter: Jammin’ Easy, Musical Chairs, Bridge Too Far, No Particular Reason and Another Round.
Jim and Mary Angell co-founded the Cheyenne Celtic Festival in 2005. They also led children’s worship at Calvary Chapel in Cheyenne from 2014 until Angell became ill.
Larry Ganders said on Facebook that Angell “has been a beloved friend since our studies (and much other stuff) at Washington State University and a colleague at the Tri-City Herald.
“He was the most fun of any friend ever. He was a young man from Walla Walla when I first met him, an aspiring journalist who was a member of Farmhouse Fraternity and claimed to be raised by lizards. ‘Yeth Thir,’ Jimmy — you made your mark! And we had big fun. My thoughts are with Mary in Cheyenne, Wyoming,” Ganders said.
The cooperative Wyoming News Exchange the Angells formed in 2017 continues today. After retiring in 2018 from the WPA, Jim Angell helped found the Cowboy State Daily in 2019, and was the online news source’s managing editor until his illness.
He took on the seasonal Santa Claus persona in the last few years of his life, growing out his beard and wearing the trademark red suit. When children visited Santa, he often sang a chorus of “Jingle Bells.”
He was preceded in death by his parents and Walla Wallan Jeff “Kong” Shields, a close family friend whom Angell considered a brother.
Celebration of life arrangements are pending but will be in Cheyenne most likely the first part of November. When finalized, details will be posted on schradercares.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wyoming Press Association Foundation at 2121 Evans Ave., Cheyenne, WY 82001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.