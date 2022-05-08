The Walla Walla County Rural Library District Executive Director Rhonda Gould attended a farewell party in her honor on April 28 at the College Place Lions Club, 801 Larch St. Her final day was Friday, May 6.
Interim Executive Director Ana Romero will oversee library district operations until a permanent director is announced.
Gould next takes on the post of library director at North Shore Library in suburban Milwaukee, Wisconsin, which serves Glendale, Fox Point, River Hills and Bayside communities.
“Rhonda leaves the library district in a very strong position for continued growth with a brand new strategic plan for guidance,” according to a release from Ashlee McDowell.
Gould joined the WWCRLD in 2016 and completed building projects in Burbank, Prescott and College Place, worked to pass the College Place library levy election and acquired a bookmobile.
She took on leadership roles at the national and statewide levels by chairing the Caldecott Award Selection Committee in 2017. The Caldecott Award recognizes the best illustrated children’s book published in the United States in a given year.
Gould served as president of the Washington Library Association in 2019 and in 2020 was elected to the Customers of SirsiDynix Users Group Inc. board of directors as the 2022 conference chair.
The Walla Walla County Rural Library District Administrative Center is at 37 Jade St. in Walla Walla. For more information, call 509-527-3284 or go to wwcrld.org.
