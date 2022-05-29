From book shelver to assistant director, the Walla Walla County Rural Library District has gained an experienced leader in longtime employee Ana Romero, the district’s new executive director.
The appointment was made by the WWCRLD board of trustees.
Romero joined the district in 2004 and has accrued a body of accomplishments leading to this post.
“She brings a wealth of experience, knowledge and leadership to the position. Ana knows our district and takes pride in executing our library mission,” noted Ashlee McDowell in a release.
“We welcome Ana to the position and are excited for her to continue the good work of the Walla Walla County Rural Library District,” McDowell said.
Romero herself stated: “I want our community to know that I am a homegrown library product. My tenure in the district has professionally developed my skill set and has equipped me with the necessary tools to continue to embody rural librarianship values while also keeping abreast and relevant to the most progressed systems in larger settings.
“I am looking forward to continuing to serve our users’ needs and our growth together. We have plans for great programming, services and projects alike, and I am thrilled to meet and partner with community leaders as we work to leverage our resources — my doors are always open.”
