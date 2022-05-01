Walla Walla Community Hospice is looking for patient-support volunteers willing to be listeners, readers and letter writers who may do light housekeeping and meal prep.
Through this kind of assistance, volunteers are a vital part of the hospice team by assisting staff in meeting the needs of patients and their families.
Generally, the volunteer's role is to be a listener, but they may also spend time in other ways with the patients. Typically, this is a time commitment of about two to four hours a week, but it can vary depending on patient and family needs.
These support volunteers receive training before they visit patients.
Volunteer candidates must complete an application process including reference and background checks. Military veterans are especially encouraged to apply.
Community Hospice is at 1067 E. Isaacs Ave. WWCH provides compassionate care to patients in the final stages of life and support for their loved ones and caregivers. It serves Walla Walla and Columbia counties and northeast Umatilla County.
For more details, call 509-525-5561 or see wwhospice.org.
