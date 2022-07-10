The Club, at 528 W. Cameron St. in Dayton, is a hopping place for youths active in its programs, from after school to spring break and summer recreation programs to regular evening events exclusively for middle and high school students.
Entities in Columbia and Walla Walla counties contribute to its success.
Count Walla Walla Community Hospice as another supporter. The nonprofit agency, most often the recipient of charitable giving, turned the tables to donate a check for $1,905.76 to The Club.
Through the “One for the Least of These” campaign administered by Origins Pharmacy Solutions, Walla Walla Community Hospice became benefactor. The program allows a portion of WWCH’s pharmacy expenditures be donated by Origins to a charity that serves the homeless or displaced children.
“The staff at WWCH chose The Club in Dayton as the recipient of this year’s donation,” said Brad McMasters, with WWCH Community Outreach and Marketing.
The check will help with future programming.
The Club recently co-sponsored a free performance for families by magician Jeff Evans at Dayton’s Liberty Theater.
Club kids also delved into the first of a three-part ceramic clay art activity. It has been a fan favorite of the summer program, according to The Club’s Facebook post. Host Fred Crowe had volunteer help from Genie Crowe and Kris Takemura.
The Club receives a variety of assistance and input from other organizations to keep its summer program engaged, such as opportunities from Blue Mountain Station, Chesed Farm, Columbia County Public Health, Columbia County Fire District 3 and The Liberty Theater.
The Club also gave a Facebook shout out to Columbia County Health System and Columbia County Public Transportation for keeping them fed and getting them from one place to another.
Jaren and Corina Reyna, cofounders of Origins Pharmacy Solutions based in Idaho, visited WWCH Executive Director Julie Reynolds in Walla Walla and presented the check to The Club board member Shellie McLeod, McMasters said.
“The service area of WWCH encompasses Dayton and Columbia County, and they know that supporting those of all ages helps the overall health and vitality of the entire population,” he said.
The Club’s stated mission “is to enable all young people, especially those who need it the most, to reach their full potential as productive, responsible, caring citizens. It is a safe, fun place for the community’s young people to gather, socialize and learn in an environment that promotes self-discovery, social and emotional learning, personal responsibility and positive relationships with peers and adults.”
For more details about the Club, see theclubdayton.org or find them on Facebook at @theclubdayton.
Walla Walla Community Hospice annually chooses a worthy organization to receive a donation through the program.
“I think it’s a great example of nonprofits helping nonprofits, even if they are totally different sectors,” McMasters said.
Annie Charnley Eveland is retired from the Union-Bulletin as a 42-year newspaper editor, columnist and journalist. A freelance writer, she produces the Etcetera column in the U-B. Send news with contact name and daytime phone number to acereporter1979@gmail.com or call 509-386-7369.
