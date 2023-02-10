Food insecurity is an ongoing challenge for people living with limited incomes, and Walla Walla Community College students are no exception.
A program at the community college is working to provide a solution by resolving students’ critical hunger issues on campus, said Rebecca Tibbetts, Warrior Resources Food Pantry coordinator.
“Students are struggling with hunger, many lack the resources their peers may already have, and the need is growing," Tibbetts said. "I see many students who utilize this service every day."
More than 50 students in need tap into pantry provisions each month, some on a regular basis, Tibbetts said. This helps them meet their needs at and away from the college.
“Many students have shared with me how critical this support is to their success,” Tibbetts said.
One of those students is Jimena Espana.
“The food pantry provides everything that all of us should already have," Espana told Tibbetts. "Food, toiletries and even emotional support.
“It all helps. My schoolwork is better and more importantly, I’m leading a healthier, better-fed life, just like the other students on campus. Having the same resources as everyone else really makes a difference in my ability to focus and succeed.”
The food pantry is in WWCC’s Building D, 500 Tausick Way. Donations of nonperishable items may be made at the welcome center in Building D, just inside the front doors.
Grab-and-go snacks, hygiene products, toiletries and frozen items are available from the pantry’s food supply storage, which includes two refrigerators, a freezer and shelving.
“Offering food on campus allows students opportunities to stay on campus, do better in their classes and build community,” Tibbetts said.
She noted food sources such as local grocery stores, the bookstore, food trucks and campus culinary comestibles may be too costly or too distant to access by foot.
“We need help by adding additional food supplies to the pantry for our students,” she said.
To contact Tibbetts about food donations or questions, send an email to rebecca.tibbetts@wwcc.edu or call 509-730-5321.
Monetary donations may be made to the WWCC Foundation via Matt Banderas at 509-527-4373, matthew.banderas@wwcc.edu or foundation.wwcc.edu.
The pantry partners with Blue Mountain Action Council for some of its limited food resources.
“Food insecurity happens at any time for our students, who suffer," Tibbetts said. "By making donations today, not only is it providing to students in need, but students will stay healthier, be emotionally, physically and mentally stable and have the same opportunities as their peers.”
Espana said the food aid makes it so she can share a meal, set any struggles aside and feel normal while living in the moment.
“The food pantry has opened me more to be OK reaching out to people and making friends. I want to connect with the people around me, but it is hard to do that when you are struggling to just feed yourself,” Espana said.
“Without the food pantry, I would just be at home letting the days pass. I would still be struggling with my grades, not making friends, and not reaching out for help.”
Tibbetts added, “Donations will brighten the current and future livelihoods of students in need."
That support helps students grow and become more resilient, productive and prosperous, she said. “Your support of WWCC students makes families, future generations and our entire community stronger.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.