Rehearsals are set to begin on Monday, Jan. 9, for Walla Walla Choral Society’s upcoming concerts March 19 and 20.
Auditions are not required, and all skill levels and vocal parts are encouraged.
Rehearsals will be from 7-9 p.m. Mondays in the Walla Walla Presbyterian Church fellowship hall, 325 S. First Ave.
Dues are $50 per concert, or $37.50 for students. Financial scholarship assistance is available for qualifying applicants. Dues must be paid by Jan. 16.
Proof of vaccination is not required to participate in rehearsals, performances or other group activities. Singers are physically distanced from one another at rehearsals as space allows, and participants may wear masks.
“We want to make it as easy as possible for everyone to join the Walla Walla Choral Society,” said Artistic Director Robb Harrison in a news release.
To join the group, register online at wwchoralsociety.org via the How to join the WWCS page.
The next concert will be "A Night at the Theatre," which comes on the heels of two holiday concert sellout performances.
The March performances, aimed at broad community appeal for all ages, will feature selections from famous and popular movies and musicals. On tap will be music from John Williams, Alfred Newman, Henry Mancini, Stephen Sondheim, Rogers and Hammerstein and Leonard Bernstein.
“This concert is sure to take you on a journey of memories and moments from some of your favorite performances from both stage and screen,” Harrison said.
The performances will be 3 p.m. March 19 and 7 p.m. March 20 at Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave. Tickets are available at phtww.org.
Harrison came on board in August 2022. The Eastern Oregon and Washington native grew up with music as a constant companion, he said.
He has three music degrees and has performed and played throughout the United States as a professional opera and musical theater singer.
Harrison, wife Meg, and daughters Emma and Haddie were based for the past 10 years in Salem, Oregon, where he worked in education. They recently returned to the Walla Walla Valley to be closer to family.
While in Salem, Harrison helmed Historic Elsinore Theatre, serving as music director and conductor for its musical productions.
Teaching choir at the high school and middle school levels also continues to be a passion for Harrison, who said he thrives in showing his students they’re capable of much more than they believe.
Adding to Choral Society duties, Harrison just started as choir and drama instructor at College Place High School and Sager Middle School.
“I am beyond thrilled and quite honored to be the new artistic director for the Walla Walla Choral Society,” he said.
“This organization has a long and rich history of excellence that I am privileged to now be a part of,” Harrison said. “I want to share the love of singing and music-making with our community and the surrounding areas.
“Being a part of a choir is being a part of a family. It can provide such vital support and community for one another. I encourage you to come join, or at the very least support this amazing group of people. We are here for you.”
For more details about WWCS and its 2022-23 season, see wwchoralsociety.org.
