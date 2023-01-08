Older brother Scott’s and my bedrooms sat on the top floor of our 1901 house in Seattle. Because he was uber fastidious, he could tell if one item was moved an infinitesimal bit anywhere in his room. If one dust mote was out of place, he knew.
Stick around as further on I’ll be sharing about a comic book collection bonanza that will be sold by the Walla Walla Chapter of the American Association of University Women at their benefit book sale in February.
The threat of getting a pounding — a serious punch to the shoulder — didn’t stop me from surreptitiously sneaking into his room and borrowing his Marvel comics, primarily Captain Fury, Spider-Man, The Fantastic Four, The Avengers, Thor, Captain America and The X-Men.
Gram says we learned to read by perusing the Sunday funnies in the Seattle P-I and The Seattle Times. It must have been early days as I don’t remember the process, just the chuckles.
I plumbed lots of adventures and witty dialogue from the pages of Scott’s comic books. After I returned the comics to the stack in the same order, edges squared off, he still knew I’d been in his room and ruffled his stuff.
In non-combative mode, we cut our teeth on old movie reruns about sci-fi adventure hero Buck Rogers broadcast on TV.
Published from Jan. 7, 1929, to 1967, Philip Francis Nowlan’s Buck Rogers in the 25th Century A.D. blasted into the magnetosphere on Jan. 7, 1929, when it first appeared in daily U.S. newspaper pages.
Those stories weren’t too far behind the invention of the first liquid propellant rocket built and flown by American college professor/scientist Robert Goddard on March 16, 1926.
Rogers was such a big deal his exploits went international, were in books, on radio and in serial films and a TV series.
Along the lines of Nowlan’s technological imaginings, another visionary was the Dick Tracy cartoonist Chester Gould who introduced the police detective’s iconic two-way wrist radio in 1946, and in 1947 the closed-circuit TV, both of which were invented later in slightly different forms — hello, cellphones and smartphones/watches. Gould drew and illustrated the Tracy stories from 1931-1977 and various artists have continued the strip since.
Well, there’s some exciting news for pannapictagraphists or, in the more contemporary vernacular, comics geeks.
About 50 boxes — count ‘em — jammed with early- and mid-20th-century books describing the art and history of “funny pages” and books with collections of comics will be available at the AAUW February book sale.
AAUW committee chair Kay Raddatz said the windfall comes from the lifelong comics art collection of a local resident who died recently.
AAUW volunteer Jen Stutesman has been in the thick of sorting through the collection.
Stutesman said newspaper comic characters such as Prince Valiant, The Phantom, Terry and the Pirates and Dick Tracy are among the collections that will be available to purchase in the Collectibles section, priced at $8 and up.
The donated boxes were filled with such comics as Barney Google, Moon Mullins, Gasoline Alley, Toonerville Trolley, Hi & Lois, Hägar the Horrible, Fritz the Cat, Little Nemo, The Katzenjammer Kids and Andy Capp.
One box is dedicated to adventure comics such as Steve Roper, Brick Bradford, Secret Agent X-9, Red Barry, Modesty Blaise, Joe Palooka, Scorchy Smith, Beyond Mars, Brave Coward Zach, Jungle Jim, Jim Hardy and Flying Jenny.
Gus Mager’s classic spoof of the Sherlock Holmes stories from 1910-1912 stars the great Sherlock and sidekick Dr. Watso in “Sherlock The Monk.” Other early comics are “Happy Hooligan, 1904-1905, and “A. Mutt,” 1907-1908.
In “The Unexpurgated Carl Barks, Hamilton Comics featured “Barks, our comical artist (who) must be a diver’s son — he has to reach the bottom before he starts his work.”
“Jolting tales of tension” in the EC (Entertaining Comics from the 1940s and 1950s) tradition are featured in “Shock Suspenstories.”
I loved reading the adventures of Prince Valiant in the Days of King Arthur, an American comic strip Hal Foster created in 1937. King Features Syndicate reports that throughout its history, the epic adventure has been told in a continuous story through more than 4,000 Sunday strips in more than 300 American newspapers.
The book sale’s comics of lesser value will be included in the Science Fiction section and the books of comic strips, such as Garfield, will be in the Humor section, Stutesman said. Those prices will be $2.50 for paperbacks and $4 for hardbacks.
There are also many books about such comic artists as Milton Caniff (Terry and the Pirates and Steve Canyon), Carl Barks (Disney comics, creator of Scrooge McDuck and writer-artist of the first Donald Duck stories) and Sidney Smith (whose The Gumps ran for 42 years in newspapers until Oct. 17, 1959).
The 58th annual AAUW Book Sale is Feb. 24-26 at The Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center, 6 W. Rose St. Hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.
Book donation drop-off points in Walla Walla are at Wheatland Bakery, 1828 E. Isaacs Ave.; Southgate Center Market, 905 S. Second Ave.; Grocery Outlet, 910 S. Ninth Ave.; and in the alley behind YWCA Walla Walla, 213 S. First Ave.; in Milton-Freewater at Fry’s True Value hardware, 175 S. Main St.; and in College Place at Andy’s Market, 1117 S. College Ave.
To arrange a book pickup, call 509-386-0421 or 360-670-7629.
Proceeds from the sale provide scholarships for local women returning to college, and educational projects and events. Find out more about AAUW at aauwwallawalla.org/.
Full disclosure: I am a member of the Walla Walla chapter of AAUW.
