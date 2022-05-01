In just a couple of days, funds from $20 to $325 flooded a GoFundMe account from local residents who heeded the call to help Walla Walla Youth & Government delegates. The donated funds met a shortfall of $2,000 needed for their trip to the annual statewide Youth Legislature in Olympia.
The delegation was initially monetarily stranded because of transitional changes in administrative oversight. The $2,050 raised will help them cover the $6,200 cost of a charter bus to get the student delegates to the state capital for the Youth Legislature session May 4-7.
The students worked throughout the quarantine, often at home and online, to prepare for the chance to experience a legislative experience.
“These kids kept going all through COVID. The delegates have worked since September to draft bills to put before their peers. Whatever bills pass the House and Senate are submitted to the current governor, in this case, Jay Inslee,” said Sarah Hurlburt, who organized the online fundraiser.
Their dilemma was outline in an April 17 Etcetera column at bit.ly/3y0pJ2R.
