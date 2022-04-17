The national YMCA-sponsored Youth and Government program empowers students to learn first hand about and experience government policies and methodologies in action, ymca.org reports.
Students aim to participate in the annual statewide Youth Legislature in Olympia.
They develop confidence, hone research, writing and public speaking skills and gain a better understanding of their power as citizens in a democratic society, notes the Greater Seattle YMCA online.
Walla Walla students have participated in this program for many years, until COVID-19 struck in March 2020 when the event was hampered and went to a virtual platform.
More than 30 seventh- through 12th-graders here have prepared for and worked sometimes for years to participate in the program to gain a critical understanding of how government works and develop into future leaders.
Delegates this time around were worried they might not be able to attend the 2022 gathering because their liability coverage fell through.
But that worry has been allayed. “There has been progress insofar as the YMCA of Greater Seattle has agreed to take on liability for the Walla Walla participants once they get to Olympia for the event,” said parent Jack Iverson.
“This is key because lack of liability coverage was the huge stumbling block that risked scuttling the whole venture this year,” he said.
Now parents are considering how to handle transportation to and from Olympia with its additional cost. They’d like to see the kids travel together for the experience and are exploring the availability and pricing of a charter bus.
“One concern is that additional cost may make the trip less accessible to some students,” Iverson said.
A virtual Youth Legislature leadership training for current delegates will be on April 22-23. Pre-COVID-19, they always went to Olympia.
By learning parliamentary procedure and understanding the leadership roles, “you get this cool experience, and it gives it gravitas. It makes them feel heard and like they’re adults,” said Martin Fortney, volunteer District 4 program coordinator.
Being on the actual floor of the House and Senate has an impact that can’t be underestimated, he said.
The Youth Legislature Session is May 4-7.
The state office for Youth and Government puts on the conference and is working out how the sessions will be allowed because of COVID-19 restrictions still in place on the west side of the state. Some of the meetings could be on a nearby campus, such as The Evergreen State College.
“The goal is to get into the Capitol building. You can’t replicate that experience anywhere else — the marble halls, the desks on the floor of the House and Senate, the rostrums,” Fortney said.
It’s also key to have voices and perspectives of students from all over state, he said. Walla Walla and Spokane may be the only delegations coming from Eastern Washington.
COVID-19 made a lot of agencies have to pivot financially. They had to consider how to divide their monetary resources for programs and determine what is financially feasible, said Fortney.
A supporter of the Youth and Government program for many years, the Walla Walla YMCA this year couldn’t cover the liability portion of expenses for area kids to go to Olympia.
“Walla Walla YMCA and (CEO) Karen Hedine support the program and its impact, including hosting the first in-person program meetings and since pre-COVID pandemic, when restrictions starting lifting in the spring of 2021 and into the summer. Times have dictated reprioritizing programs to best serve the needs of the community based on resources and demand,” Fortney said.
So the Walla Walla delegation is grateful the Greater Seattle YMCA will pick up their liability costs.
There’s a $410 registration fee that includes hotel and food. Fortney said kids will also raise spending money and to help other kids through car washes, too.
The delegates have already initiated and drafted bills to put before their peers, such as changing the state rock from petrified wood to the Ellensburg blue agate, including a gender-neutral classification on ID, making CPR part of the high school curriculum, requiring infant changing stations in restrooms nationwide, providing for menstrual hygiene products, putting a cap on single-use plastic usage, raising the federal minimum wage, and having sustainable food accessibility, all pertinent topics to the state of Washington, Fortney said.
Whatever bills pass the House and Senate are submitted to the current governor.
Getting kids back into this program, into the Legislative building, is the goal, Fortney said.
“We want them to shine and be who they are. They grow up more in Olympia because of the confidence it instills in them. They work hard for this. And eighth-graders are the future of the program,” he said.
Reach out to Fortney for more information at 509-540-9320 or martinfortney@gmail.com.
