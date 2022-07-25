The excitement was palpable when nine new “chiefs” posed for portraits during the Chief for a Day event July 14 at Fort Walla Walla Park.
Each of the young chiefs wore full uniforms representing a local emergency services agency and stood alongside the chiefs, said Walla Walla Police Department Crime Prevention Coordinator Vicki Ruley in a release.
They met with their adult counterparts for pictures, a swearing-in ceremony and lunch that included about 65 family members and friends.
Picture day is held to provide each agency and family with a photo to go in their plaques, which will be presented at a Walla Walla Sweets game. They are created by Nancy McClenny-Walters’ Trophy Gallery.
“I love the Chief for a Day Program,” Ruley said.
“As a mom who has a 36-year-old son who has a disability, it is very gratifying to see how each and every one of these chiefs cares. The kids get to shine and be the envy of their classmates, which doesn’t happen as often as we would like.”
Chief for a Day participants will be introduced in full uniform at the July 31 Sweets game and again at National Night Out in Pioneer Park on Aug. 2.
The “chiefs” were also introduced at each of their schools and received a Chief for a Day T-shirt.
Those honored included the following.
College Place Police Department: Manuel “Manny” Vilchiz Martinez, 10, Davis Elementary School
College Place Fire Department: Micah Doherty, 10, Dixie Elementary School
Walla Walla Fire Department: Sophie Beam, 12, Pioneer Middle School
Washington State Penitentiary: Miguel Preciado, 13, Garrison Middle School
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office: Emma Givens, 9, Liberty Christian School
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office: Richard Finch, 13, Dayton school
Walla Walla Police Department: Evan Harrison, 9, Green Park Elementary
Washington State Penitentiary Superintendent: Astrid Hamann, 11, Green Park Elementary School
Walla Walla Fire District 4: Julian Cook, 12, Garrison
Washington State Patrol: Isaac Destito, 7, Prospect Point Elementary School
To document the special moment, the nine emergency services vehicles jockeyed around to line them up just so, Ruley said. Then the little chiefs stepped in for individual photos with their big chiefs.
Judge Kristian Hedine led the little chiefs in saying the oath of office.
Ruley said the kids, with their pristine uniforms in mind, “very carefully ate pizza for lunch with their parents holding their breath that the pizza sauce didn’t make it on the uniform. There were a lot of high fives and fist bumps going on.”
The young chiefs jumped into their commanding roles.
Right off the bat, Walla Walla County Sheriff Emma Givens arrested her grandfather, Billie Curtis. “The subject was cooperative, and Sheriff Emma decided to let her grandfather go with a promise of ‘catching up to him later,’” Ruley said.
As his first order of business, Washington State Patrol Chief Isaac Destito sent his father, WSP Lt. Justin Destito, home for the day. In actuality, Justin said so long and returned to his assigned patrol in the Prosser area. Chief Isaac then gave everyone the day off.
Walla Walla Police Department Chief Evan Harrison told Ruley he had the best day ever.
“That pretty much summed up the entire morning of pictures, oath of office and lunch. I smiled because the rest of our summer of Chief for a Day is just beginning,” Ruley said.
The Walla Walla Sheriff’s Foundation is sponsoring the young chiefs, their families and friends to a Walla Walla Sweets game on July 31. They will be introduced to the crowd while in full uniform.
Then, on Aug. 2, the chiefs will participate in the National Night Out parade to kick off the NNO event in Pioneer Park. Columbia County’s Sheriff for a Day, Richard Finch, will participate in Columbia County’s NNO event that same day in the Dayton city park.
