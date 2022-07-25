Evan Harrison

Walla Walla Police Chief Chris Buttice with Chief Evan Harrison.

 Shawna Corbett Photography, courtesy

The excitement was palpable when nine new “chiefs” posed for portraits during the Chief for a Day event July 14 at Fort Walla Walla Park.

Each of the young chiefs wore full uniforms representing a local emergency services agency and stood alongside the chiefs, said Walla Walla Police Department Crime Prevention Coordinator Vicki Ruley in a release.

Emma Givens

Walla Walla County Sheriff Mark Crider with Sheriff Emma Givens.

They met with their adult counterparts for pictures, a swearing-in ceremony and lunch that included about 65 family members and friends.

Picture day is held to provide each agency and family with a photo to go in their plaques, which will be presented at a Walla Walla Sweets game. They are created by Nancy McClenny-Walters’ Trophy Gallery.

“I love the Chief for a Day Program,” Ruley said.

“As a mom who has a 36-year-old son who has a disability, it is very gratifying to see how each and every one of these chiefs cares. The kids get to shine and be the envy of their classmates, which doesn’t happen as often as we would like.”

Chief for a Day participants will be introduced in full uniform at the July 31 Sweets game and again at National Night Out in Pioneer Park on Aug. 2.

'Chiefs' in Uniform

Back row, from left: College Place Fire Chief Juan Diaz, Washington State Penitentiary Superintendent Astrid Hamann, Columbia County Sheriff Richard Finch, Walla Walla City Fire Chief Sophie Beam and Walla Walla Police Chief Evan Harrison.

Front row, from left: Walla Walla District 4 Fire Chief Julian Cook, Walla Walla County Sheriff Emma Givens, Washington State Patrol Chief Isaac Destito and College Place Police Chief Emanuel “Manny” Vilchiz Martinez.

The “chiefs” were also introduced at each of their schools and received a Chief for a Day T-shirt.

Those honored included the following.

College Place Police Department: Manuel “Manny” Vilchiz Martinez, 10, Davis Elementary School

College Place Fire Department: Micah Doherty, 10, Dixie Elementary School

Walla Walla Fire Department: Sophie Beam, 12, Pioneer Middle School

Washington State Penitentiary: Miguel Preciado, 13, Garrison Middle School

Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office: Emma Givens, 9, Liberty Christian School

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office: Richard Finch, 13, Dayton school

Walla Walla Police Department: Evan Harrison, 9, Green Park Elementary

Washington State Penitentiary Superintendent: Astrid Hamann, 11, Green Park Elementary School

Walla Walla Fire District 4: Julian Cook, 12, Garrison

Washington State Patrol: Isaac Destito, 7, Prospect Point Elementary School

To document the special moment, the nine emergency services vehicles jockeyed around to line them up just so, Ruley said. Then the little chiefs stepped in for individual photos with their big chiefs.

Judge Kristian Hedine led the little chiefs in saying the oath of office.

Swearing in 'chiefs'

Walla Walla County District Court Judge Kristian Hedine swears in the Chiefs for the Day.

Ruley said the kids, with their pristine uniforms in mind, “very carefully ate pizza for lunch with their parents holding their breath that the pizza sauce didn’t make it on the uniform. There were a lot of high fives and fist bumps going on.”

The young chiefs jumped into their commanding roles.

Right off the bat, Walla Walla County Sheriff Emma Givens arrested her grandfather, Billie Curtis. “The subject was cooperative, and Sheriff Emma decided to let her grandfather go with a promise of ‘catching up to him later,’” Ruley said.

Emma "arresting" grandfather

Walla Walla County Sheriff for a Day Emma Givens in her first official duty — arresting her grandfather, Billie Curtis, after the Chief for a Day swearing in ceremony July 14 at Fort Walla Walla Park. The “subject” was cooperative and Sheriff Emma decided to let her grandfather go with a promise of “catching up to him later.”

As his first order of business, Washington State Patrol Chief Isaac Destito sent his father, WSP Lt. Justin Destito, home for the day. In actuality, Justin said so long and returned to his assigned patrol in the Prosser area. Chief Isaac then gave everyone the day off.

Walla Walla Police Department Chief Evan Harrison told Ruley he had the best day ever.

“That pretty much summed up the entire morning of pictures, oath of office and lunch. I smiled because the rest of our summer of Chief for a Day is just beginning,” Ruley said.

The Walla Walla Sheriff’s Foundation is sponsoring the young chiefs, their families and friends to a Walla Walla Sweets game on July 31. They will be introduced to the crowd while in full uniform.

Then, on Aug. 2, the chiefs will participate in the National Night Out parade to kick off the NNO event in Pioneer Park. Columbia County’s Sheriff for a Day, Richard Finch, will participate in Columbia County’s NNO event that same day in the Dayton city park.

Annie Charnley Eveland is retired from the Union-Bulletin as a 42-year newspaper editor, columnist and journalist. A freelance writer, she produces the Etcetera column in the U-B. Send news with contact name and daytime phone number to acereporter1979@gmail.com or call 509-386-7369.

