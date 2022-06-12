The Walla Walla Branch of the American Association of University Women will host a fundraising booth at the U-B’s annual Fourth of July in the Park again this year.
The event is Monday, July 4, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Pioneer Park.
AAUW will sell a selection of paperback fiction along with picture, chapter and young adult books, DVDs and audio books.
Picture and chapter books will be 50 cents each. All other books will be $2.50. DVDs will be $2 each, and audio books will sell for $4.
The booth will also have AAUW membership applications and information.
Proceeds from AAUW fundraisers go directly into scholarships the branch provides to local women returning to college and local educational projects and events, said book sale chairwoman Kay Raddatz.
The AAUW, of which I am a member, has a mission to advance equity for women and girls through research, education and advocacy, she said.
The annual major book sale will be Feb. 24-26, 2023, at The Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center.
Donate books year round at drop boxes located at Southgate Center Market, 905 S. Second Ave.; Wheatland Bakery, 1828 E. Isaacs Ave.; in the alley behind the YWCA, 218 S. First Ave.; Grocery Outlet, 910 S. Ninth Ave.; Andy’s Market, 1117 S. College Ave., College Place; and Fry’s True Value, 175 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater.
Arrangements for picking up large donations may be made by calling 509-386-0421 or 360-670-7629.
