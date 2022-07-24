Waitsburg has gone without its nearly 100-year-old city pool for three swim seasons now because of extensive structural issues, the city notes.
A survey of 110 community members completed between May and June shows their No. 1 priority is a new swimming pool, and the Waitsburg Parks and Recreation District and Rural Youth Enrichment Services are ready to act, said Waitsburg Parks and Recreation District Commissioner Leroy Cunningham.
The city website indicates its pool was closed to the public in 2020, 2021 and 2022.
“We asked, and you answered,” Cunningham said. By the majority response in the survey, he said commissioners have a clear path on how to proceed.
“Our community wants a swimming pool. At the same time, an anonymous donor stepped forward to give $10,000 to build a new pool. We are working to take the community input and move forward.”
“We got 97 years out of our swimming pool, and research shows fixing or replacing it is not on the table,” Cunningham said.
“We are proud of the work done to keep it in service and are also ready to imagine what a new regional aquatic facility at a fresh location could offer our community. We only have to imagine the possibilities, do our research and planning and then fervently collaborate with others to build a regional aquatic center here in Waitsburg.”
Kate Hockersmith, secretary of the nonprofit Rural Youth Enrichment Services, pulled together an organizational recruiting meeting in late June to begin planning for how to leverage the $10,000 donation into matching dollars to go after local, state and federal grants in the fall.
“I have been concerned that Waitsburg is losing the services and traditions that make it such a special place to live,” Hockersmith said.
“As someone involved in community service for the past 30 years, I’m working to identify new RYES leaders and volunteers to work with Parks and Rec on this effort and get things moving ahead.”
Rural Youth Enrichment Services kicked off the fundraiser July 7 and is seeking dollar-for-dollar donations to match the $10,000, with a goal of raising $20,000 combined by the start of school on Sept. 6.
Donation checks can be written to Rural Youth Enrichment Services and mailed to P.O. Box 371, Waitsburg, WA 99361. Write “Our New Pool” in the “For” box of your check.
Money can also be deposited in the RYES account at Banner Bank by indicating it is for the pool. Questions, comments or volunteers can go to waitsburgpr@protonmail.com.
A March 2022 architect’s report indicates “the pool has a significant leak issue, and the main intake line is broken. Any original piping and fittings from the original construction are well beyond their intended life and should also be considered a potential leak source.
“Visual observation shows major cracking between concrete pours that have separated along the floor and walls. Concrete spalls, plant growth and palls from previously applied epoxy coatings indicate leaking is widespread throughout the pool body.”
Survey respondents indicated their top three priorities from a field of nine, ranging from building and improving infrastructure to creating activities and hosting music events.
45% said building a new indoor pool is the top priority
24% said increasing fairgrounds use through improvements and events is the top priority
19% said developing after-school activities and programs is the top priority
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.