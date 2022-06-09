Snuggled into a warm Norwegian sweater and leopard print hat, longtime Waitsburg resident, matriarch and retired farmer Mary “Geraine” Hansen joined 95 friends and family members to celebrate her 99th birthday on May 29, 2022.
The private celebration, under cover from the rain and cold in the Hansen family’s machine shed at 2194 S. Fork Coppei Road, included a cake cutting, homestead tour and a Viking bench dedicated to paternal grandfather, Albert Hansen.
Dozens of people came, including eight former wheat harvest crew members.
“My mom always said that when it rained, it was raining dollars, due to moisture for wheat harvest. On May 29, it rained down more love, blessings and honor to a most deserving woman,” daughter Cheryl Hansen said.
The event was at the centennial farm place, now called Stella’s Homestead, an Airbnb that is Cheryl Hansen’s business.
The site along the South Fork Coppei Creek is steeped in Hansen family farming heritage. Geraine and late husband Jim Hansen received the 2014 Waitsburg Historical Society Pioneers of the Year Award.
The day-long celebration on the homestead included a preview of the newest lodging option, The Shop.
“It’s important to me that we celebrate my mom on her 99th birthday. She is very deserving and has done a lot for so many people in the family and community,” Cheryl Hansen said.
“What better way to honor her field work than to celebrate her 99th because mom’s mobile radio call number in wheat harvest was 99,” she said.
Wheat farmers used radios in the field to communicate. “During wheat harvest, everyone had their own number to use when calling another person be it in combines, trucks or semis. We used two-way band radios to communicate.”
The first of three children, Geraine Hansen was born May 29, 1923, to John and Amanda DeSautel Fries in Rippey, Iowa.
During the devastating Midwest Dust Bowl, amid the Great Depression, her family moved in 1935 to Walla Walla.
Geraine is the sole surviving graduate from St. Vincent’s Academy (now DeSales) Class of 1941.
During World War II, she attended George Washington University while working for the Department of the Interior in Washington, D.C.
She returned to Walla Walla, met Jim Hansen post war at an American Legion-sponsored dance in The Marcus Whitman Hotel ballroom. They wed on Jan. 8, 1947, at St. Patrick Catholic Church.
They raised black Angus cattle, but farmed wheat back in the day because it made money. The Hansens formed Hansen Harvester Inc. and farmed on North and South Fork Coppei Road and Coppei Mountain.
“Living in the country was challenging as it was a long way to town, and in wintertime, we had to go around the mountain to get there. I was eventually fortunate to have a car and could go anywhere. I loved the freedom that afforded me,” Geraine Hansen said.
The Hansens have six children including Norman, Karen, Jeanette, John, Mary and Cheryl; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
“We were so lucky that the school bus would pick the kids up and drop them off after school and it didn’t cost anything,” Geraine Hansen recalled.
For 57 years, the Hansens employed, housed and fed hundreds of young people, including their own offspring, who put themselves through college working summer wheat harvest.
The Hansens celebrated 68 years together. Jim Hansen died Sept. 9, 2015.
Geraine Hansen was involved in a variety of activities and groups, including DeNova service group in Waitsburg, the Country Club and St. Mark's Altar Society and Church in Waitsburg.
Over the last 4½ years, Cheryl Hansen transformed the family’s heritage farm into Stella’s.
Geraine Hansen initially questioned the choice to transform her home.
“At first, I couldn’t believe it would work because we’re out in the country. Now I see that it’s all remarkable, and we have some wonderful history to share with others thanks to Cheryl’s incredibly hard work and vision.”
Formerly called “the bunkhouse" by the farm crew, Cheryl Hansen is debuting The Shop lodging. It houses eight upgraded bunk beds, a bathroom and a new kitchenette.
Walla Wallans and Waitsburgites may catch a glimpse of 10 women and eight vintage trailers that will amass for a round-up at Stella’s between June 8-12. The participants from around Washington state will go on a wine tour June 10 and cap it off with a taco salad dinner when they return to the round-up.
On June 11, they plan to take in a junk show in Walla Walla, then hang out at the farm for dinner, Cheryl Hansen said.
Furthermore, Stella’s will see the influx of a group of 32 Fungi Academy attendees for training in the area Sept. 3-11. The academy is headquartered in Guatemala.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.