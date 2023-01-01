When members of the 97-year-old Athena Study Club gather in 2023, they will continue to examine Threatened Endangered Creatures Great and Small, the topic of focus initiated in late 2022.
The group founded in 1925 enjoys interesting and vital meetings, said Sue Friese in a news release.
The club will host an open house at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, in Athena City Hall’s Miller Family Community Room, 302 E. Current St.
A brief business meeting is followed by the Roll Call tradition when each member can contribute a personal story relating to the topic.
However, at the meeting, members are invited to bring a collection, craft or hobby to share to get better acquainted. Prospective new members may come, share and learn about Study Club and its members, Friese said.
Meetings are October until May on the first and third Fridays. Chartered on Nov. 6, 1925, Athena Study Club’s intention all along is to choose an annual study topic on which members present programs throughout the year.
“Learning and sharing is what Study Club is all about,” said President Connie Talboy, of Pendleton.
Presentations at each meeting are made by members or an occasional guest speaker with that subject as a lead for their research.
“These topics always create interesting discussion,” said Vice President Kay Bailey, of Athena.
Founders instituted the Roll Call tradition of sharing at the start, Talboy said. Study Club was preceded in 1922 by a civics club for men and women.
A collection of all previous Study Club topics and annual yearbooks with myriad pictures and newspaper articles of past people and activities are at the Athena Public Library, Friese said.
Open house has often been hosted to invite and introduce newcomers to the 23-member group. For details about joining, contact Kay Bailey at kaysteve@bmi.net or Mary Helen Wright at mhw1@q.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.