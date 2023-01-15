Applications are being accepted for four scholarships, two from Walla Walla-Columbia School Retirees Association and two from Washington State School Retirees Association, according to WWCSRA committee chair Mardel Bierwagen.
The $2,000 WWCSRA Jackie Ormsby Memorial Scholarships are awarded to prospective teachers and/or candidates in other school-related fields who will student teach or do an internship experience in an educational setting to meet requirements for initial certification.
Applicants must be a graduate of high school in Walla Walla or Columbia counties and student teach or have an internship between September 2023 and June 2024.
Online applications are due March 1 and available on the Blue Mountain Community Foundation website at bit.ly/3GNTVm3. Go to the scholarship tab and locate the Walla Walla Columbia School Retirees application.
Washington State School Retirees Association is offering a scholarship for students graduating from any Washington State high school and preparing to do their student teaching/internship during the 2023-2024 school year. More details are at wssra.org under the tabs form.
The WSSRA has the Robert J. Handy and the WSSRA Foundation scholarships available to high school students seeking a career in the field of education. That includes teacher, counselor, speech therapist, occupational therapist or psychologist. Visit bit.ly/3jTkihf for additional information. Applications are due March 1.
Contact Bierwagen for details at 525-6117 or gbierwagen6117@charter.net.
