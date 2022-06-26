Walla Walla High School 2022 spring graduates Mya Wood and Talia Billingsley received 2022 John Eagon Scholar-Athlete awards.
Wood’s $1,000 scholarship will assist her when she attends the online Washington State University global campus in the fall.
Scholarship administrator and founder Jessi Boschma said because of the strength of the applicant field, Billingsley earned a $500 honorable mention award to attend Concordia University Irvine (California) in the fall.
Wood plans to study psychology to one day be a psychologist at the Washington State Penitentiary.
During her senior year at Wa-Hi, she was involved in the National Honor Society and several service projects. She completed her senior year with a 3.92 grade-point average.
Wood carried a heavy course load her senior year, graduated from Wa-Hi and Walla Walla Community College, worked two jobs and played varsity volleyball. Her teammates voted her most inspirational.
“Mya is looking forward to expanding her knowledge, growing more as an individual and transitioning to independence. Mya experienced unbelievable and heartbreaking losses her senior year. She handled the tragedies with maturity beyond her age,” Boschma said.
She is the daughter of Josh and the late Nichole Wood. During that final year, her mother and grandparents, Connie Autry and Harry Stevenson, died within nine days of one another.
“This experience continues to define Mya’s outlook on life and pushes her to live a life worthy of her mom’s legacy,” said Wa-Hi teacher Kyle Eggers.
Billingsley plans to work in the medical field. Along with a stellar GPA, she earned a seal of biliteracy and a five on her Spanish AP test. She was a three-sport athlete, played all 12 seasons and earned varsity letters for 10 of those seasons.
“(Talia) will always be the first person in line to try and try again. She refuses to quit, shows strong initiative to succeed and is an excellent leader,” said Coach Eric Hisaw. Her parents are Tony and Kara Billingsley.
The Eagon scholarship financially supports a scholar/athlete who has faced adversity and wants to continue collegiate study, scholarship founder Boschma said.
Before Eagon’s death in 2001, he and Boschma forged a non-biological brother-sister relationship while in their youth. They were Wa-Hi athletes who valued higher education and athletics.
Eagon and Boschma graduated from college and became educators, and Eagon coached high school tennis in Spokane and baseball in Walla Walla.
During high school and university they faced obstacles that “proved to be difficult, as all challenges are, but together we found victory and became better people through the ‘stretching’ process,” Boschma said.
“The challenges young people face today seem overwhelming. Yet, what speaks even louder is the way we grow through the process,” she said.
Scholarship funds were generated through the many who pledged funds for the miles Boschma has run over the years in half and full marathons.
For more details on the scholarship program, contact Boschma at jessiboschma@gmail.com.
