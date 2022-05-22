“Out of the clear blue of the western sky comes Sky King — brought to you by Nabisco, National Biscuit Company,” intones a TV announcer over the opening shot of the soaring Cessna, “Songbird.”
While nestled on the living room couch on Saturday mornings in Seattle in the early 1960s, I had no idea watching the “Sky King” show that the series star had a connection with Walla Walla.
The show ran from 1946-1954 as an American radio program. The TV show had nine lives. It was broadcast on Sunday afternoons on NBC-TV from Sept. 16, 1951, to Oct. 26, 1952.
ABC rebroadcast the episodes in its Saturday morning lineup from Nov. 8, 1952, to Sept. 21, 1953, when it went prime-time on the ABC Monday night lineup.
In August and September 1954, it ran twice weekly before ABC canceled it. New episodes were produced when the show went into syndication in 1955.
"Mickey's Birthday,” the final new episode, was telecast March 8, 1959. Then Sky King found itself in reruns on the CBS Saturday schedule until September 1966.
Schuyler "Sky" King was an Arizona rancher and aircraft pilot. Although it hasn’t been verified, sources say the series could be based on 1930s true-life personality Jack “the Flying Constable" Cones of Twentynine Palms, San Bernardino County, California.
Using the twin-engine Songbird, either a Cessna T-50 or Cessna 310B, King typically captured criminals and spies and found lost hikers — the Lassie of the air.
Kirby Grant Hoon, noted lead actor, started life on Nov. 24, 1911, in his native Butte, Montana.
He was educated through high school in Helena, Montana. The child prodigy violinist attended the University of Washington, our own Whitman College and the American Conservatory of Music.
Sadly, Grant was killed at age 73 on Oct. 30, 1985, in a car accident near Titusville, Florida. He was en route to watch the launch of the Space Shuttle Challenger at Cape Canaveral, where he was also to be honored by the astronauts for encouraging aviation and space flight.
It did have a successful flight on that date. However, the shuttle on Jan. 28, 1986, broke apart 73 seconds into its flight, killing all seven crew members aboard. The failure of two redundant O-ring seals was determined to be the cause.
Whitman has produced a number of distinguished alumni: transistor inventor and Nobel laureate Walter Brattain, U.S. Supreme Court Justice 1939-75 William O. Douglas, NASA astronaut Dorothy Metcalf-Lindenburger, time projection chamber inventor David R. Nygren, U.S. ambassador and Medal of Freedom recipient Ryan Crocker, consummate Batman actor Adam West, classical and musical actor-singer-playwright Patrick Page, “Battlestar Galactica” and “A-Team” actor Dirk Benedict, and director of the Bureau of Land Management Neil Kornze.
Another Walla Walla luminary is Walla Walla High School alumna Sarah Hope Summers, who played Clara Edwards on the CBS TV series, “The Andy Griffith Show.” She lived the latter part of her youth in Walla Walla.
Additionally, from its start in 1961 until her death in 1979, Summers was the grandmotherly voice of “Mrs. Butterworth,” the animated, talking maple syrup spokesbottle. Her grave site is in Mountain View Cemetery on South Second Avenue.
Another famous star is the late Walla Walla native Stan Barer, who helped draft the bill that became the Civil Rights Act of 1964. It overcame opposition from segregationists and made it through the Senate Commerce Committee chaired by University of Washington Class of 1929 and former Washington state U.S. Senator Warren G. “Maggie” Magnuson. President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the bill into law on July 2, 1964.
Stan Barer’s nephew, Burl Barer, graduated from Walla Walla High School and became a big time radio disc jockey in Seattle before authoring a number of true crime books. He also broadcasts “True Crime Uncensored with Burl Barer & Mark Boyer” from OutlawRadioLive.com these days.
Burl’s broadcast career included KUJ-AM and KTEL-AM in Walla Walla, KYAC, KJR, KOL AM & FM, KZOK-FM and KIRO in Seattle, and KQUIN in Burien, Washington.
Burl’s sister, native Walla Wallan Jan Barer Curran, was a society newspaper editor and columnist who rubbed shoulders with Adam West. Her grave is also at Mountain View.
Jan’s offspring include sons New York Times bestselling novelist and screenwriter Lee Goldberg and author and journalist Tod Goldberg.
Cousin and native Walla Wallan Mike Barer’s reminiscences appear at mvbarer.blogspot.com and on Facebook at Old Walla Walla Radio Remembered.
Mike Barer posted, “My first commercial radio job was something to remember. The station was KTEL, and it was where my cousin Burl cut his teeth in the business. It was 1978, the station had been remodeled since Burl had worked there as they had moved the offices from downtown to the transmitter.”
