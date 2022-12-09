COVID-19 caused a years-long case of the hiccups for public events.
That’s true for Walla Walla Community Hospice’s Tree of Life event, last held in person in 2019.
The 36th annual Tree of Life Remembrance ceremony will commemorate and pay tribute to the community’s loved ones who have died and support hospice’s work, said WWCH Community Outreach & Marketing person Nina Buty.
It will be from 7-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, held for the first time in the Renaissance Room at The Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center, 6 W Rose St. Dr. Edward Dixon, a cellist, will incorporate live music into the event.
“We are really looking forward to it,” Buty said. And a virtual option will be retained for guests unable to attend in person. The Zoom address and additional details are available at wwhospice.org.
More than 700 tribute ornaments adorn the tree in the hotel lobby, Buty said, and more will be added.
The Tree of Life ceremony is a long-standing hospice tradition, Buty said. During November and December individuals may purchase decorative paper ornament tributes inscribed with the names of loved ones who have passed. These are placed on the Tree of Life. The names are also inscribed in the Tree of Life Book that sits adjacent to the tree.
“A reading of all the names of those commemorated in the Tree of Life Book is central to the ceremony while participants hold lit votives,” Buty said. Light refreshments will follow.
Ceremony tributes must be purchased AT wwhospice.org by 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11.
WWCH was founded in Walla Walla in 1980. The not-for-profit agency provides compassionate end-of-life comfort care, family support and grief and bereavement support in Walla Walla and Columbia counties and Northeastern Umatilla County.
“Hospice addresses all the needs of the patient and family during the last stages of an illness. Patients who contact WWCH when they first learn an illness is incurable are able to receive the most comprehensive care,” Buty said.
Patients of any age and with any terminal illness are eligible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.