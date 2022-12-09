Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected along the base of the Blue Mountains, mainly east and southeast of Milton Freewater and Pendleton. * WHERE...Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&