Students and others received recognition and scholarship awards during Touchet High School graduation Saturday, June 11, said Marilyn Schaecher, Touchet Educational Foundation vice president.
TEF was formed in 2003. Including the $28,250 awarded to THS Class of 2022 graduates, the foundation has presented more than $574,000 in college scholarships to Touchet graduates.
- Each senior who completed an application received a TEF Merit Scholarship for $1,000: Deisy Angeles, Damian Hernandez, Kaiden McMakin, Ivan Angeles, Noemi Hernandez, Lesly Novoa, Carson Baxter, Brenna Huntley, Seth Ogden, Salvador Berumen, Derek Jones, Rosetta Renwick, Emma Borgens, Taryn Lewis, Saige Smith, Hannah Dial, Braden McGreevy, Diego Zamora.
- Touchet Gun Club Valedictorian Scholarship, $1,000 to Saige Smith.
- Salutatorian Scholarship, $750 to Braden McGreevy.
- TEF Academic Recognition Scholarships for GPA of 3.5 and above, $500 each to Saige Smith, Braden McGreevy, Rosetta Renwick, Brenna Huntley.
- Tri-Community Homemaker’s Scholarship, $500 to Emma Borgens.
- Medical Science Scholarship in memory of Robert McCubbins, $500 to Rosetta Renwick.
- FFA Scholarship in memory of Richard A. Garbe for State Farmer Degree, $500 to Hannah Dial.
- FFA Scholarship in memory of Roy Kregger and the Dave Reppe Memorial Scholarship, $500 total to Rosetta Renwick.
- Adams Family Scholarship in memory of Alvin and Mary’O Adams, $1,000 to Rosetta Renwick.
- Leadership Scholarship in memory of Paul Garbe and Wilbur Garbe Jr., $500 to Hannah Dial.
- Alumni Scholarship in memory of Oscar Ferrians, $500 to Rosetta Renwick.
- Education Scholarship in memory of Helen and Elbert Durfee, $500 to Hannah Dial.
- Callander Family Scholarship in honor of the Dodd and Rea families, $500 to Deisy Angeles.
- Don and Evelyn Patterson Memorial Scholarship, $500 to Taryn Lewis.
- Florence Aichele Adams Memorial Scholarship, $500 to Saige Smith.
- Friendship Scholarship in memory of Robert McCubbins, $500 to Braden McGreevy.
- For furthering their education, the $1,000 Eileen Collier Scholarship went to alum John Brown and the $1,000 Ron Dunning Jr. Memorial Scholarship went to alum Elias Martinez. Brown plans to become a teacher and Martinez plans to become a physician assistant.
- Recognition went to graduating seniors Bryan Cummins and Gregory Wiberg for their decision to serve their country.
To contribute to and for more information about the scholarships, contact TEF, P.O. Box 272, Touchet, WA 99360.
— Annie Charnley Eveland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.