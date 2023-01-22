The 22nd annual SweetHeart for Kids benefit will raise funds to support the well-being of children and families in the community through a variety of programs, said Children's Home Society of Washington Director of Philanthropy Dana Fialdini.
The fundraising luncheon will be noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at The Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center, 6 W Rose St. Tickets are $40 per person or $320 for a table seating eight. Registration closes Feb. 10. Buy tickets and make donations at bit.ly/3wdBUHx or contact Jessica at 509-529-2130 or jessica.robbins@chs-wa.org.
The programs include:
- Family Navigation connects families to assistance through services from counseling and legal support to basic needs, such as rent and utilities.
- Triple Point provides LGBTQ+ youth with education, support and social activities that promote leadership, understanding and self-esteem.
- Early Learning Programs provide in-home visitation services to promote healthy development of infants and toddlers ages 0-3, and evidence-based child care services for children from four weeks to 3 years old that provide wraparound support for the entire family.
- Academic Fun Club offers one-to-one assistance for students in kindergarten to fifth grade with after-school homework and learning enrichment summer programs to stimulate curiosity in specific areas of interest.
- Juvenile Justice Center Mental Health provides behavioral health and wraparound services for at-risk youth to foster healthy and productive lives.
