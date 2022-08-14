Buena idea! (What a good idea!) The Walla Walla County Rural Library District has partnered with The Shelf to offer a new Spanish-language audiovisual streaming service and music platform.
The 24/7 service is accessible from any device through a web browser or apps and can be enjoyed by members of the community who have a library card, said Ashlee McDowell, executive assistant/marketing coordinator.
“We’re excited about bringing The Shelf to our Spanish-speaking users,” said Chessa Hickox, digital services manager. “Spanish-speaking residents of the county will now be able to enjoy a selection of content in their language through this service and with their library card.”
The platform’s catalog includes a wide variety of content ranging from music, movies, series, plays, opera, ballet and a children’s section with a selection of animation series specially curated to promote education and the development of the little ones.
The Shelf titles are from such countries as Mexico, Venezuela, Colombia, Argentina and internationally successful Spanish productions such as “El Ministerio del Tiempo,” “El tiempo entre seams” or “Aquí no hay qué viva” among others.
With The Shelf music service, library users can enjoy a premium experience with access to a catalog of more than 40 million songs accessible from almost anywhere as it is available without an internet connection.
All ages can enjoy listening to the latest hits and the most famous hits in music history from artists such as Drake, Doja Cat, Post Malone, Bad Bunny, Harry Styles or Elvis, among a tremendous selection of albums and songs, McDowell said.
For more information about The Shelf TV platform, contact the library or online see wwcrld.org.
