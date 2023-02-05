Helpline, a former local agency that provided 50 years of social services in the community, this year lives on through the auspices of SonBridge Center for Better Living.
In addition, Helpline’s beloved, highly attended annual SoupPort fundraiser is set to continue as well on April 20.
Now called Helpline@SonBridge, the agency will continue to aid low-income and homeless individuals and families in the Walla Walla Valley. People are connected with assistance to meet their basic needs.
Helpline@SonBridge’s “trained, caring staff and volunteers are continuing to meet with clients to assess needs and screen for eligibility of available local resources. We provide direct assistance with a variety of essential needs and provide referrals to a network of local social service agencies,” SonBridge reported in the city of Walla Walla City Central newsletter.
Pottery Painting Studio is partnering with Helpline@SonBridge in preparation for the benefit soup and bread luncheon.
Volunteers ages 12 and older are enlisted to create handpainted bowls for guests to select at the luncheon and take home as a “keepsake."
The cost to participate is $10.89 with tax per bowl. Volunteers may stop by the studio, now located at the Walla Walla Senior Center, 720 Sprague St., any time during regular hours to paint a bowl, or set up a private group studio session.
Hours are 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Or visit bit.ly/3juvpgW to purchase a bowl to be painted by volunteers.
SonBridge and Helpline@SonBridge are at 1200 S.E. 12th St. For more details, visit sonbridge.org or 509-529-3100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.