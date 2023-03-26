Shar-Pei sits on his back porch, Swiss army knife in hand. He carves an apple slice, stabs it and takes a bite off the blade.
I cringe, half expecting a serious injury.
“You whippersnapper boomers shouldn’t try this at home,” he says, winking.
“No worries,” I reply.
The old man, wrinkly as a Shar-Pei dog, 30 years my senior, is master of slang no longer used. Since I like to read, and Shar-Pei only looks at the three print copies of the newspaper per week, I try to keep my old friend current on news happening other days, reported online.
“Did you see Bill Gates, the computer guy, owns 269,000 acres of U.S. farmland?” I ask.
“That’s catty-wampus,” Shar-Pei says.
“He’s not farming it himself,” I say. “He leases to real farmers.”
Shar-Pei uses his tie-dyed T-shirt to wipe apple juice from his chin. “Hunky-dory, what else is new?”
“The latest census says 1,500 wolves roam Idaho. Two hundred six roam Washington and 173 Oregon, most around here,” I say.
“That’s tomfoolery,” Shar-Pei says. “I was a kid when wolves were wiped out the first time. Seems wonky to bring them back.”
“You’re not into biodiversity?” I ask.
“No, knucklehead. I’m not into doing the same thing twice and expecting different results.”
Shar-Pei bites apple off the knife blade. “What other news you got?”
“Seventy-five thousand journalists, including me, were working for U.S. newspapers in 2006. Now there are 31,000.”
“They did you a favor, laying you off. Otherwise, you might have never retired,” Shar-Pei says. “What a drag, though, to see newspapers print fewer days. And for the papers to get a lot lighter. Being a paperboy in my day was asking for a hernia before puberty.”
I change the subject.
“Did you hear 48% of Oregonians and 47% of Washingtonians consider themselves nonreligious?” I ask.
“Good grief,” Shar-Pei says. “When I was knee high to a skunk, everyone went to church — whether you wanted to or not. Usually not just Sundays but Wednesday night prayer meeting, too. I prayed for fish — and for cute Susie to go to the cake walk with me.”
“Were you successful?” I ask.
“I was with fish.”
“Used car prices are up 16% from last year,” I say.
“Okie dokie, arti- pull out the chokie. Maybe it’s time to dust the rust and sell the old pickup,” Shar-Pei says. “Nah.”
“Did you hear heat-trapping carbon dioxide is 50% higher than in preindustrial times?” I ask. “I don’t know what you think about global warming, but ...”
“I remember the great flood of ’96 and the Columbus Day Storm of ’62,” Shar-Pei interrupts, “better than I remember why I went to the refrigerator just now.”
He scratches his chin. “Every time weather happens, some hornswoggler thinks the end is near.
"I’m doing my part to prevent global warming,” he continues.
“You only drive to the grocery store once a month.”
“Less depressing that way, with the price of eggs.”
“And to the cafe for coffee with the ‘whippersnappers,’” I say.
He bites apple off the knife blade.
“If I only put 10 miles a month on the pickup, I guess you can call me an environmentalist,” he says. “I’ve been called worse.”
