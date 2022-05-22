There’s a minor change to the 100th birthday party in honor of Walla Wallan Louis "Val" Valiante. The original band will not perform.
However, don’t worry, because just like Ray Charles sang, people will be able to get out on the dance floor and shake their tail feathers. The free event will be from 5:30-9:30 p.m. June 11 at First Avenue Plaza between Alder and Main streets.
Friends of Val organizer Kathy Sinden said that instead of the one band from Idaho, the entertainment will now come from local musicians.
“Two area bands have saved Val's party. Shanks Pony will begin right out of the gate … full of energy and fun,” she said.
Gary Winston and the Real Deal will entertain for the second half of the evening.
“Both bands are keeping with the theme 'Music Through the Ages,’” she said.
“The bands are happy and eager to perform for Val and offered to play for a reduced rate. We are all so grateful for these two bands. This will be the best party in downtown Walla Walla yet.”
See the complete write-up on Val's birthday bash from April 24, 2022, at bit.ly/3FwxVtC.
