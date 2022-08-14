The ethnic block party Joseph Phillips hosted on Sept. 23, 2021, at Wheatland Village was such a success, he’s planning a repeat.
The second annual block party will be there at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 18.
Last year’s fete, attended by about 40 residents, featured attire and desserts reflecting residents’ ethnic heritage.
Phillips’ favorite tradition from his Southern upbringing in North Carolina is sweet potato pie, so he made three kinds for his neighbors to try.
Others brought an Irish tea cake, baklava, which traces to ninth century Persia and is a common dessert of Turkish, Iranian and Arab cuisines and other countries of the Levant, Maghreb, South Caucasus, Balkans and Central Asia, and a wide variety of other confectionary delights.
This time around he’s inviting potluck dishes to go with the desserts.
Phillips’ familial heritage connects to Nigeria, Cameroon and other African countries.
He often wears African dashiki shirts with bright colors and patterns, and to the party last year he donned a handsome ensemble made to order in Nigeria. Some attendees wore items to show their heritage, such as a rustic Swedish lover’s knot, a tiny Canadian flag pin, a Scottish tartan sash and a green and white Irish clover-leaf print scarf.
The event is intended for residents to get to know one another and for icebreakers. His 2021 program invited guests to talk about something special in their lives and a bit about their professions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.