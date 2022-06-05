Some of the area’s favorite bronze sculptures are sporting a new sheen courtesy of more than 40 scouts from Troop 336, cub scouts from Troop 305 and their leaders, who took on a special service project.
With a short tutorial from Walla Walla Foundry’s Jay and Lisa Anderson, the children of founder Mark Anderson, the units cleaned nine sculptures in downtown, at the Walla Walla Public Library and Pioneer Park on Saturday, May 21.
“During the tutorial, the scouts learned about the international legacy of the Walla Walla Foundry’s work making sculptures across many mediums from many of the world’s most famous artists, and some of the places around the world where Walla Walla Foundry art is on display. This includes at the Olympics, downtown New York City, the White House Sculpture Garden and for the estates of Steven Spielberg and Robin Williams,” said Bill Erickson in a release.
Pack 306’s Lions and Tigers cleaned “Covered Wagon” by Tom Otterness at Pioneer Park. Troop 305 scouts teamed with Pack 306’s Wolves, Bears and Webelos to clean “Matilda On Her Way To The Market” by Nano Lopez at the library and Tom Emmerson’s “Mother and Child.”
“Troop 336 blazed through downtown Walla Walla and cleaned Ralph Tretheway’s “The Thinker,” Squire Broel’s “Blooms In August” and “Lights of the Valley”, Brad Rude’s “Thoughts Discovered,”Wayne Chabre’s “Guard Pigeon,” and Wayne Chabre and Jeanne McMeney’s “A Delicate Balance,” Erickson said.
Erickson expressed gratitude to the Walla Walla Foundry for its willingness to collaborate with local scouts, to Peter and Jenni Early for loaning two water hoses, to the 40-plus scouts, scout leaders and parents who came and helped out and to “Byron Vane Peterson for his hours of labor crafting a barrel concoction which supplied us with 100 gallons of mission-critical water.”
To learn more about scouting, Cub Scouts for kindergarten-fifth graders or Scouts BSA for ages 11-17, contact District Scout Executive Maryelizabeth Garcia, at Maryelizabeth.Garcia@scouting.org. Boy Scouts of America programs serve children from kindergarten to 20 years old.
