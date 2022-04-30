Faculty and 330 or so kindergarten through eighth-grade students have turned Rogers Adventist School into a hive of industry with a purpose to organize a fundraiser for Ukrainian refugees.
The European nation was invaded by Russia on Feb. 24. Its cities have suffered severe damage. Sources report almost 5.2 million refugees have since left Ukraine, while an estimated 7.1 million people had been displaced within the country by April 1.
Rogers Principal Holley Bryant said that from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, May 1, they will host the community-wide Rogers for Refugees benefit at the school, 200 SW Academy Way.
The event can easily be described as a mishmash of activities, Bryant said.
Feeling deep concern, a couple of weeks ago one of the teachers suggested they could help the Ukrainians and “show students that when someone falls down, you pick them up,” Bryant said.
The staff kicked around a lot of ideas and came up with so many, Bryant said, that they asked, “Why not do all of it?”
“We can take an afternoon, a couple of hours and do random things. Those who don’t want their cars washed could buy a cinnamon roll, do whatever works for them,” she said.
The mishmash will include a car wash sponsored by family groups captains, teddy bear sale sponsored by kindergarten through second grade classrooms, bake sale sponsored by third- and fourth-graders, pizza and root beer floats sponsored by seventh- and eighth-graders, gym games sponsored by athletics, arts and crafts by all, and Pennies for Peace class competition sponsored by fifth- and sixth-graders.
Music will be provided by all: 4 p.m. piano students with Mrs. Cox, 4:20 p.m. Mr. Lang's class, 4:30 p.m. Mrs. Solis' class, 4:40 p.m. violin/viola/cello students with Mrs. Carpenter, 4:50 p.m. Mrs. Wessman's class, 5 p.m. Fiddlesticks group and 5:20 p.m. with Mrs. Libby's class.
During the week through May 1, the students were competing in Pennies for Peace, a fun, competitive coin war, Bryant said. The goal is to try to get the most pennies and paper dollars, Bryant said, which earn the most points.
Points are deducted for any silver coinage, such as nickels, dimes and quarters, which the kids tried to put into other contestant group’s collection jars. The teams are divided into grade pods, kindergarten-second, third-fourth, fifth-sixth and seventh-eighth.
The winning grade pod with the most points will win popsicles and a free-dress day, since they normally wear uniforms. The latter “is the most exciting ever,” Bryant said.
Attendees may bring in cash or pay with a credit card, and organizers will sell tickets at the door. There’s also an option to go online and donate at rschool.org. Funds will go to the Red Cross.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.