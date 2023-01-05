Members of the Walla Walla Civility Project will host a Community Civility Café from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, in the Walla Walla High School Commons, 800 Abbott Road.
Those who want to participate are encouraged to RSVP right away at civilityprojectww@gmail.com.
The Project’s website — bit.ly/3Z8AbRj — features a variety of information about the need for more civility in society to reduce violence and enable people to work together on community needs. Scroll down on the site to register for the café.
The Café will feature small group conversations that matter, and ask “What is important to you about civil conversations, and why do you care?” said Dan Clark, who co-chairs WWCP with Kristi Kiefel.
The intent is to enhance personal and community civility in Walla Walla and beyond through short rounds of small group dialogues held in a café setting, with relaxing music, finger food and beverages, Clark said in a news release.
“One of the goals is for new learnings and ideas to emerge from this evening of good-humored socializing and communicating with people from a wide variety of backgrounds,” he said.
The Civility Project was formed early in 2022 and began with planning for a booth by the Walla Walla Diversity Coalition and the Walla Walla Friends Meeting for the Juneteenth celebration in Pioneer Park.
They hosted similar booths at the Fourth of July in the Park and Downtown Farmers Market where they discussed the need for greater civility and handed out civility materials.
“Since then, a number of other organizations have joined the Project and others in the community are also invited to do so,” Clark said.
For additional information or questions call 509-593-0470.
Teaser photo by Andrew Moca on Unsplash
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.