Hosting a “mishmash of activities” proved an outstanding approach for the Rogers Adventist School faculty and student-sponsored Rogers for Refugees charity event on May 1.
In just two hours, efforts at the College Place school and the community’s generosity massed $10,502.68 to benefit Red Cross work with Ukrainian people impacted by Russia’s assault on their country, still underway since Feb. 24.
“The different booths brought in $3,762 alone, with the biggest fundraiser being the Teddy Bear Sale ($983.50),” Rogers Principal Holley Bryant said.
The weeklong, classroom Pennies for Peace contest brought $4,464.39, with the highest amount generated by the fifth- and sixth-graders.
General donations helped push the proceeds over the $10K mark, Bryant said.
The school’s 330 or so kindergarten through eighth-grade students and faculty threw their all into the fundraiser. Brainstorming, they came up with a variety of fun activities to raise funds, Bryant said in an April Etcetera column item.
“We can take an afternoon, a couple of hours and do random things. Those who don’t want their cars washed could buy a cinnamon roll, do whatever works for them,” she said at the time.
That included a car wash sponsored by family groups captains, the teddy bear sale sponsored by kindergarten-second grade classrooms, a bake sale sponsored by third- and fourth-graders, pizza and root beer floats sponsored by seventh- and eighth-graders, gym games sponsored by athletics, arts and crafts by all, and the Pennies for Peace class competition sponsored by fifth-sixth graders. And piano, Fiddlesticks and violin/viola/cello students performed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.