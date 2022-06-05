Recipients of scholarships and grants will be the beneficiaries of proceeds raised during the P.E.O.’s annual golf tournament. P.E.O. is a philanthropic organization that celebrates the advancement and education of women via scholarships, grants, awards and loans.
The two-person alternate shot event with men’s and women’s mixed divisions will begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at the Milton-Freewater Municipal Golf Course, 301 Catherine Ave.
The $50 per person entry fee includes greens fees and lunch, with additional lunch tickets available for $10.
The entry deadline is Thursday, June 9, by contacting George Gillette at 541-938-7284 or at the Milton-Freewater Golf Course pro shop.
There will be games and prizes, including local wines, rounds of golf and more, and contests for the longest putt, the shot closest to the pin and the shortest drive, said P.E.O. member Gail Beeson.
“I’m forever grateful for P.E.O. as it helped jump start my career at Broadway Family Dental as a registered dental hygienist,” said Julieta Pulido of Milton-Freewater.
“The hygiene program was expensive to start, even after a few years of saving, so the scholarship I received ensured my start date for the program.
“I appreciated so much what they did for me that I became a member with hopes of helping another woman in the future reach her career goals and life dreams,” Pulido said.
Also a local educational fund recipient, Ruby Mitchell added, “I am studying for a masters of public health at the OHSU-PSU School of Public Health in Portland. My focus is on environmental systems and human health, and I plan to graduate in June 2023.”
“P.E.O. has provided $398 million in financial assistance to 119,000 women. Your support makes a difference,” Beeson said.
