The American Red Cross bestowed the 2021 Aquatic Examiner Service Award on the Joe Humbert Family Aquatic Center in recognition of its lifeguard training services.
The center at 200 Dehaven St. is under the auspices of the city of Milton-Freewater Parks and Recreation Department.
The pool, in partnership with the Walla Walla YMCA, annually provides ongoing professional training for young lifeguards that reinforces and strengthens their emergency response skills and maintains high lifeguarding operational standards each year the pool, said Walla Walla YMCA CEO Karen Hedine.
The city also contracts with the YMCA to provide American Red Cross Learn-To-Swim classes at the Aquatic Center, Hedine said.
“This award highlights the city’s commitment to help maintain safety in and around water,” Hedine said.
A national survey found that while 80% of Americans said they can swim, only 56% of these self-described swimmers are able to perform all five of the basic skills that might help to save their lives in the water.
The sequence of critical water safety skills or water competency, are the ability to step or jump into the water over one’s head; return to the surface and float or tread water for one minute; turn around in a full circle and find an exit; swim 25 yards to the exit; and exit from the water without using a ladder.
“As an American Red Cross authorized provider, the city of Milton-Freewater is helping to make the water a safer place for everyone by offering Learn-To-Swim, Lifeguard Training and Special Interest Aquatics classes to the community,” Hedine said.
Registration is now open for summer swim classes offered through the YMCA by going to wwymca.org/aquatics.
Five area students are currently serving as lifeguards, swim instructors and support staff as a result of a state-funded training program offered in collaboration with the YMCA, Milton-Freewater Unified School District and Blue Mountain Community College.
The grant provides training for local youths interested in careers in the medical or first responder fields while also offering students the required skills for jobs as lifeguards and swim instructors.
Through the grant, awarded to the YMCA by Oregon state’s Youth Development Division, McLoughlin High School students earn college and high school credits, receive paid in-water training during the school year at the Y’s pool and qualify for lifeguard, swim instructor and pool support service jobs at the Joe Humbert Family Aquatic Center during the summer season.
During the 2021-2022 school year, 23 students took part in the program that includes training in first aid/CPR. The program will be offered again in the 2022-2023 school year.
— Annie Charnley Eveland
