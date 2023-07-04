Ann Ray

Ann Ray, co-founder of the Walla Walla High School Alumni Foundation, shows off her patriotic pride while attending Fourth of July celebrations in Pioneer Park.

 
Walla Walla Valley Band

Gary Gemberling, director of bands for Walla Walla Valley Bands, leads the musicians in a rendition of “Curtain Call” by composer John Wesson during their performance at the Fourth of July celebration in Pioneer Park.
Walla Walla Valley Band

The Walla Walla Valley concert band was one of several groups that performed in Pioneer Park for the Fourth of July celebration.
Walla Walla Valley Band and children

Walla Walla Valley concert band director Gary Gemberling brought children up to the front during the performance to have them participate in the music by shaking maracas. 
Fourth in the Park

Attendees braved long lines in wait of delicious fair food at Fourth of July in Pioneer Park.
Fourth in the park

Attendees gather around a John Deere ice cream machine in Pioneer Park.
Awesome Andrea fourth of july.jpg

Local balloon-twisting clown Awesome Andrea demonstrates how to make a balloon animal to Natalie and Lillian Fry at Fourth of July in the Park. The end result was no animal at all but instead an axe.

 
Walla Walla Fourth of July

Zach and Jaiden Brettler take a rest during Fourth of July celebrations in Pioneer Park.
Manuel Perez

Manuel Perez, co-owner of Grandma’s Kitchen, operated the grill at their booth during Fourth of July in the Park.
Pioneer Park pond

Attendees get away from the flurry of activity at the Fourth of July celebration in Pioneer Park and take in the more peaceful atmosphere of the pond.
Caso siblings at Walla Walla Fourth of July

Siblings Annabella, Antonio, Amelia, Catarina, and Connor Caso pose for a photo on the tree branch sculpture during Fourth of July celebrations in Pioneer Park.
Crowd at Walla Walla Fourth of July

Fourth of July in the Park brought people from throughout the Valley to Walla Walla’s Pioneer Park for entertainment, food and vendors.
Gary Winston.jpg

Gary Winston performs with The Real Deal at Walla Walla's Fourth of July celebration in Pioneer Park.
The Real Deal

Gary Winston and The Real Deal were one of many acts during Fourth in July in Pioneer Park. Also billed to perform were Skybound Tumbling, Troupe Azure, Steppin’ Country Dance Group, Walla Walla Valley Bands and Coyote Kings.
Diego Romero

Diego Romero performs with Gary Winston and The Real Deal during Fourth of July in Pioneer Park.
Gary and Erika Winston

Gary and Erika Winston perform with The Real Deal during Fourth of July in Pioneer Park.
2023 Walla Walla Fourth of July

Attendees of Fourth in The Park sit back and enjoy the day’s tunes at Fourth of July in Pioneer Park.

