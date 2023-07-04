Gary Gemberling, director of bands for Walla Walla Valley Bands, leads the musicians in a rendition of “Curtain Call” by composer John Wesson during their performance at the Fourth of July celebration in Pioneer Park.
Gary Winston and The Real Deal were one of many acts during Fourth in July in Pioneer Park. Also billed to perform were Skybound Tumbling, Troupe Azure, Steppin’ Country Dance Group, Walla Walla Valley Bands and Coyote Kings.
