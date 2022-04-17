PEO Chapter BI of Washington will host a rummage Whale of a Sale from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 23, in the YWCA Ice Chalet, 211 E. Birch St.
Member Terri Cotts said the sale will feature lightly used and quality household, decorative and clothing items and a few furniture pieces.
“All proceeds benefit PEO’s women’s scholarship funds, making this an ideal opportunity to find good deals and promote women’s education,” Cotts said.
The philanthropic organization is “women helping women reach for the stars.”
Find out more about the group at peointernational.org.
