Eric McAlvey is helping raise funds for a friend, fellow Washington State Penitentiary nurse Trisha Turner Escudero, who is battling cancer.
“She’s been up here about a dozen years now and I am in my 23rd year,” McAlvey emailed.
A couple months ago, Escudero was diagnosed with a Grade 4 brain tumor, McAlvey said. An astrocytoma tumor was removed Sept. 14, and the arduous recovery has meant she’s unable to work.
McAlvey and co-workers are putting together a benefit for her at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie, 350 S Second Ave.
The event will have a nominal door charge per person/couple/family, live music, a silent auction, 50/50 raffle, cake walk and a full-service bar.
“We are looking for any goods or services that can be donated for our silent auction,” McAlvey said. Contact one of the organizers or reach them on Facebook at fb.me/e/2fAGKsCe0.
A GoFundMe account for Escudero at bit.ly/3EjH6ib has raised more than $8,000 toward a goal of $10,000.
Over the next weeks and months, Escudero must make multiple 10-hour round trip drives to Seattle for appointments, get enrolled in new clinical trials and undergo aggressive treatments with unpredictable side effects, all while continuing to need rest as she continues to heal from surgery and treatments.
With these new challenges, she still needs to buy groceries and pay bills and other routine expenses.
A fundraising brochure notes that “Trisha is one of the smartest, most insightful, sharp-witted and charmingly honest people you’ll ever meet. Trisha has that one-of-a-kind personality that draws people to her. Once you know her, you will always love her."
