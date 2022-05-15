The InterMountain Education Service District in Pendleton and its component school districts announced winners of the 2022 Crystal Apple “Excellence in Education” Awards.
Forty-four Crystal Apples were or will be presented to deserving education staff in Eastern Oregon.
Winners from Umatilla County school districts will be honored at the Pendleton Convention Center on Monday, May 9. The event includes a reception, open to winners’ families and friends and school district staff.
The 2022 Crystal Apple award winners in Umatilla County include the following:
Athena-Weston School District Superintendent Ann Vescio; Ashley Tompkins (agriculture science teacher), Weston-McEwen High School; Karen Webb (secretary/district kitchen supervisor), Athena Elementary/District Office.
Milton-Freewater Unified School District Superintendent Aaron Duff; Melissa Cunnington (choir/drama teacher) and Steffany Esser (social studies teacher), McLoughlin High School; Jennifer Kessler (lead cook) and Heather Vaughn (special education teacher), Gib Olinger Elementary School.
The Education Service District annually partners with its school districts to recognize outstanding administrators, teachers, educational assistants and office and building staff for their dedication and commitment to students and for their willingness to go above and beyond their regular duties.
Nominations are submitted over a two-month period by administrators, coworkers, parents, students and community members. Winners are selected from these nominations by school district administration.
“Celebrating the hard work that school district employees do each and every day in our region is always exciting during the Crystal Apple Awards. But it’s especially wonderful this year, since we can return to in-person award events,” said Mark Mulvihill, InterMountain Education Service District superintendent.
