Spider webs are good luck in Ukrainian, Polish and Germany folklore. Glittering spider webs on Ukrainian trees bode good luck.
Lubow Wolynetz, folk art curator at New York City’s Ukrainian Museum, said a Ukrainian folktale dates back to the late 1800s or early 1900.
Except for German black spiders — never that spider — the story could come from an older European superstition that spiders bring luck or that it is bad luck to destroy a spider's web before the spider is safely out of the way.
So, once upon a time, children and their mother, an industrious widow, lived in a hut where a pinecone rooted on the earthen floor. The children cared for it and eagerly anticipated having a tree at Christmas.
They couldn’t afford to decorate the little sapling, however, and went to sleep leaving the tree bare on Christmas Eve. The next morning cobwebs laced its branches.
The sun’s early rays shone in and turned the webs gold and silver, thrilling the little family. As the story goes, they never lived in poverty again.
Ukrainians use artificial spider webs and create small spider-shaped Christmas tree ornaments, typically of paper and wire, that are called pavuchky, or little spiders. It’s possible the use of tinsel comes from this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.