BANGOR, Washington — Walla Walla native Chief Petty Officer Michael Lee is stationed at Naval Base Kitsap, homeport to West Coast ballistic missile and guided missile submarines.
Today, Lee serves as a yeoman. In this role, yeomen are the Navy’s front office, handling all matters clerical and administrative for ships and personnel.
“I was interested in submarines and went to the recruiter to learn about them,” Lee said in a release from Navy Office of Community Outreach Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Niegel.
“After they gave me some more information, I decided to join,” Lee said
The 1992 Walla Walla High School alumni currently uses skills and values he garnered growing up to succeed in the Navy.
“My hometown taught me the importance of being on time and having a good work ethic,” he said.
These lessons have helped Lee while serving at Commander, Submarine Squadron 17.
Known as “Apex Predators!,” the Navy’s submarine force operates a large fleet of technically-advanced vessels. The submarines are capable of conducting rapid defensive and offensive operations around the world, in furtherance of U.S. national security, according to the release.
There are three basic types of subs: fast-attack, ballistic-missile and guided-missile submarines.
Fast-attack submarines hunt down and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships, strike targets ashore with cruise missiles, carry and deliver Navy SEALs, conduct intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions and engage in mine warfare.
“The Virginia-class SSN is the most advanced submarine in the world today,” Niegel reported. “It combines stealth and payload capability to meet combatant commanders’ demands in this era of strategic competition.”
Ballistic-missile submarines, also dubbed “boomers,” serve as a strategic deterrent by providing an undetectable platform for submarine-launched ballistic missiles, Niegel reported.
SSBNs are designed specifically for stealth, extended patrols and the precise delivery of missiles.
“The Columbia-class SSBN will be the largest, most capable and most advanced submarine produced by the U.S. — replacing the current Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarines to ensure continuous sea-based strategic deterrence into the 2080s,” Niegel said.
Guided-missile submarines provide the Navy with strike and special operation mission capabilities from a stealthy, clandestine platform. Each SSGN can carry 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles and a complement of heavyweight torpedoes to be fired through four torpedo tubes.
Navy officials say strategic deterrence is the nation’s ultimate insurance program. As a member of the submarine force, Lee is part of a rich, 122-year history of the U.S. Navy’s most versatile weapons platform, capable of taking the fight to the enemy in the defense of America and its allies.
Lee is part of a team that is active in the nation’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy, Niegel reported.
“The Navy provides a deterrent to our adversaries,” said Lee. “We protect international waters and provide the freedom for other countries to navigate those waters freely.”
With more than 90% of all trade traveling by sea, and 95% of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through underwater fiber optics, Navy officials emphasize the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
A major component of that maritime security is homeported at Naval Submarine Base Bangor.
Lee and the sailors he serves with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“I’m most proud of when my sailors earn awards,” said Lee. “As a chief petty officer, that is what makes me the most proud of my job.”
As Lee and other sailors continue to train and perform the missions they are tasked with, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“I’m serving my country and defending freedom when called upon,” Lee said. “I’m proud to be part of the small percentage of the population that is able and willing to serve.”
