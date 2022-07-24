Those stopping by the Milton-Freewater branch of the U.S. Postal Service may have noticed postal employees working long hours and that letter carriers around town are delivering the post on more than one route while the agency is short-staffed.
The dearth of postal workers in the last couple of years during COVID-19 means Jennifer Calhoun, interim postmaster, and other office staff have also been delivering packages.
Milton-Freewater Kiwanis Club members, with President Amber Clark and Mayor Lewis Key, wanted to acknowledge and express appreciation for the USPS crew’s Herculean efforts, said Kiwanis Treasurer Corky York in a release.
The Everyday Hero Public Service Award they presented to the U.S. postal workers on July 14 at the post office was given “in recognition for rendering service beyond what is ordinary or expected and for doing so without regard for attention or receiving in return, but rather because it is the right thing to do and needed to be done.”
“Milton-Freewater postal workers have gone above and beyond in so many ways, all the weather ups and downs, the long days and all still with smiling faces always happy to help,” Kiwanians posted on their Facebook page.
“Please thank them if you see them around our community. They’re working so hard to keep this town’s mail service moving forward.”
The Milton-Freewater Post Office is receiving postal service assistance from many sources, York said.
The office currently has four employees out on medical leave, and the day of the award assistance came from Milton-Freewater Post Office’s lead clerk Don Foley plus Joe Harshman and Brooke Barich; Sam Kane, Hermiston Post Office; Patricia Christian, Cascade Locks Post Office; Jennifer Calhoun, Pendleton Post Office; Kara Prince and John Reyes, Weston Post Office; and Francis Nelsen, Dufur Post Office.
Kiwanis officers include Clark, the club’s president for the past five years, with Corky York as treasurer and Debbie York as secretary. Find out more about the service club at facebook.com/mfkiwanisclub.
Internationally, Kiwanis volunteers seek to improve the world one child and one community at a time.
