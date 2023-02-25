In an evening filled with delicious food, good drinks and great company, several Milton-Freewater residents, businesses and groups were honored for their time, investments and energy they have given to community revitalization.
The first awards banquet was held in 1949 by the Milton-Freewater Area Chamber of Commerce. During the pandemic, the Chamber of Commerce combined forces with the Milton-Freewater Downtown Alliance to create an organization with a new name that still had the same roots in community.
The awards banquet is the organization's largest annual fundraiser. The 72nd annual awards banquet had new recognitions to help get a complete snapshot of every aspect of the community.
Award recipients
Vern Rodighero was awarded 2023 Man of the Year and Tillie MakePeace was awarded 2023 Woman of the Year. The awards are designated to honor Milton-Freewater residents who have been active in the community for at least five years through any local club or organization.
The 2023 Youth of the Year award was given to Ethan Jones. This award recognizes a Milton-Freewater resident of school age who has done outstanding work in the community.
Heather Vaughn was recognized at the 2023 Educator of the Year for her outstanding work as a teacher at Gib Olinger Elementary School. The award can only be given to an educator in the Milton-Freewater School District who has taught for at least three years in the district.
Tyler Carol and Erica Turner of Creamline Farms were recognized as the 2023 Agriculturalists of the Year for their role in the advancement of agriculture in the Milton-Freewater area. The award is given to a person, business or group that has been active in the agricultural community for at least three years.
Roger Lemstrom of Los Rocosos Vineyard, was awarded Viticulturalist of the Year. The award is given to a person, business or group interested in the advancement of the Milton-Freewater viticultural community. The recipient of this award must have been active in the community for at least three years.
The Brick-and-Mortar Rehabilitation Project of the Year was established to recognize building owners or programs that positively impact preservation efforts that include facade improvements and restoration projects. The award was given to Mongata Estate Winery for its building improvements.
Milton-Freewater Rotary Club #294 received the Outstanding Special Project of the Year Award, which is given to programs that have greatly helped to revitalize the community through fundraising efforts, events and projects.
Surplus Recyling was recognized as the 2023 Business of the Year. The organization specializes in refurbishing used laboratory and test equipment.
The Milton-Freewater Chamber Downtown Alliance added three selective award categories. Recipients were internally selected by the organization. Emily Holden received the Volunteer of the Year Award. Philanthropist of the Year Award went to Dr. Norm Saager and the MFCDA Hero Award was given to Mark Driver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.